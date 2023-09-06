Adare keep slim hopes of reaching Limerick SHC knockout stages alive

Adare 4-21 South Liberties 0-20

Adare kept their slim hopes of knockout hurling alive with a 13-point victory over winless South Liberties in Group Two.

Souths are now on the brink of relegation from the senior grade with their fate out of their own hands.

Two early goals from John Fitzgibbon pushed Adare clear but last years semi-finalists did level. A string of scores in the third quarter helped Adare build on their 2-9 to 0-14 half-time lead.

Late goals from Declan Hannon and Willie Griffin eased them to victory. Barry Nash and David Garry were among the scorers for Liberties.