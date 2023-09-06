Hurling league alternatives in the pipeline

Options to change the Allianz Hurling League format in 2025 will shortly be distributed to counties.

Following a review of the competition, which has flagged badly in its current guise since the introduction of the round-robin provincial championships, a number of proposals are to be put forward ahead of a Central Council vote later this year.

Three alternatives to the status quo, which involves two Division 1 groups of six teams, are being finalised with the risk of relegation expected to increase as a means of incentivising the competition. At present, only one team is demoted from the top 12.

However, if any of them receive sufficient support, it won’t come into operation until 2025 as final standings next year will dictate league positions the following season and counties require notice.

“There will be a number of options going out to counties within the next week,” confirmed GAA director of club, player and games administration Feargal McGill. “But there is no huge rush on that, the reason being that if a new structure comes in for the National Hurling League it will come in for 2025.

“In that case, what we will need to do in 2024 is make counties aware of what’s going to happen. For example, if you finish fifth in Division 1B, this is where you will be next year.

“Counties will have about a month to come back to us about what their preference is. They will have three new structures to consider – they won’t be rocket science – or the current structure.”

Meanwhile, McGill said there is nothing he nor the national Central Competitions Control Committee can do to alleviate the current score difference debacle occurring in a number of counties.

Clare, Louth, Meath, and Offaly are among the counties currently facing championship hold-ups because of clubs contesting how they lost out as a result of varying score difference rules. In Clare, Sixmilebridge are querying their senior hurling championship exit based on the new rule (score difference between three or more teams on the same number of points) being applied, while in Meath, Na Fianna have argued against the old rule being used (simple score difference).

“It’s on a county-by-county basis and that’s part of the problem, as I would see it,” remarked McGill. “There are potentially 32 different sets of solutions to how you separate teams. People have been using the 2022 rules, some have used the 2023 rules and others have used their own rules, so there is no quick fix.

“The other point about it is each appeal on this is going to be different. It’s all about the detail there and there is no simple way, I’m afraid.”