AFL stars Mark O’Connor and Oisin Mullin granted permission to play for their GAA clubs

AFL stars Mark O’Connor and Oisin Mullin have been granted permission to play for their Gaelic football clubs in Kerry and Mayo respectively.

Geelong’s 2023 season ended disappointingly as they missed out on finals. The 2022 champions are set for a hectic offseason with several players delisted or linked with a trade.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Geelong confirmed O’Connor will play several games for Dingle while Oisin Mullin will play one or two for Kilmaine.

“Geelong Football Club are supportive of Mark and Oisin heading home to play for their GAA clubs and more importantly spending quality time with their family and friends in Ireland,” said General Manager of Football Simon Lloyd.

“With our season concluded for 2023, we wish both Mark and Oisin the best in their upcoming games and look forward to seeing how they go with their respective clubs.”

Geelong have a sizeable Irish contingent currently with three players on their AFL list (Zach Tuohy, O’Connor, Mullin) and three on their AFLW list (Rachel Kearns, Aishling Moloney and Anna Rose Kennedy).

Two-time All-Ireland minor winner O’Connor had to apologise to the AFL outfit in 2019 after lining out for Dingle without permission. He received clearance to play for Kerry in 2020 but had not cleared quarantine in time and in 2021 was ruled out due to a knee injury.

Dingle are in the Kerry Club SFC final this Saturday as they take on Kenmare Shamrocks in Austin Stack Park. The Kerry County championship starts the following weekend. O’Connor played in that competition last year, with several of his Geelong team-mates visiting Ireland for the quarter-final clash with Dr Crokes.

Kilmaine were recently beaten by Castlebar Mitchels B and Crossmolina in Group Four of the Mayo Intermediate championship. They are yet to play Bohola Moy Davitts. Mullin has been included on Kilmaine team-sheets already this year. The two-time Young Footballer of the Year enjoyed a successful debut season, playing six games in total.