Appeals against new score difference rule could see championships held up

Several county championships could be held up as clubs appeal losing out on higher round-robin positions based on the new score difference rule.

Among them is the Clare senior hurling championship as Sixmilebridge later this week argue against their exit from it in front of the Munster Council.

The province’s competition controls committee will hear the club’s case countering their departure from the competition based on the legitimacy of the mechanism, which restricts score difference to the games played between the three or more teams finishing on the same number of points.

After three rounds in Group B, Crusheen, Sixmilebridge and O’Callaghan’s Mills all finished with two points. Based on the new rule brought in at Congress earlier this year, The ‘Bridge were third with a score difference of +2 behind Crusheen (+5) and ahead of O’Callaghan’s Mills (-7).

However, taking into account the old score difference criteria which includes the results against table-toppers Clonlara, Sixmilebridge would have finished second (-3), Crusheen third (-4), followed by O’Callaghan Mill’s (-8).

Clare GAA clarified after the games that the new score difference rule would apply across their championships. However, other counties such as Cork have continued to separate three or more teams using the old system.

The likes of Sixmilebridge will be buoyed by the recent Disputes Resolution Authority decision (DRA) in favour of Offaly club Gracefield. Last week, the DRA adjudged that as Offaly’s championship regulations had not been changed to comply with the new rule it was not effective and therefore Gracefield should have finished higher in their group and awarded a senior B football semi-final instead of a quarter-final place.

Gracefield had contested the decision to the Leinster Council but lost before seeking a hearing in front of the independent arbitration body. The Offaly County Board are faced with the headache of organising a new quarter-final and/or staging a fresh semi-final draw.

The new rule has also been operational in Tipperary where the motion was put forward by Burgess and as a result Upperchurch-Drombane face a relegation battle from the senior hurling championship instead of Templederry Kenyons.

The Leinster Council has ordered Na Fianna and Donaghmore-Ashbourne to play off for a Meath SFC quarter-final place after Na Fianna appealed losing out to them for a knock-out place on the new score difference differential.

There is also doubt in Louth about Glyde Rangers finishing above St Nicholas’ in their junior football championship as the county employed the new rule, which came into force a month after Congress but contingent on competition regulations being updated to reflect it.