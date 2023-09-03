Tipperary SFC: Loughmore-Castleiney defeat Ballina, Upperchurch-Drombane into knockout stage

Tipp SFC Round 3

Loughmore-Castleiney shipped three goals but still saw off the challenge of last year’s intermediate champions Ballina 1-13 to 3-5 to top group two and qualify for the Tipperary senior football quarter-finals. Ballina hit the front with Bernard King’s goal after 6 minutes but a Brian McGrath goal for Loughmore after a botched kick-out, set them on course for an interval lead of 1-5 to 1-1. Loughmore kept their noses in front despite an Eoghan Power goal for Ballina after 45 minutes bringing them right into contention. The winners reeled off four points before Cathal O Donnell had Ballina’s third goal to lead briefly but Loughmore finished strongly to get the win they needed to qualify. The consolation for Ballina is that they qualify for the knock-out stages as runners-up in the group.

Upperchurch-Drombane survived a big second half comeback by Arravale Rovers to top group 3 with a 2-12 to 2-11 win. Luke Shanahan netted for The Church after 4 minutes but Mikey Dwyer responded with an Arravale goal on 14 minutes. Paul Shanahan’s goal after 25 minutes pushed Upperchurch 2-9 to 1-3 clear at half-time and looking comfortable. Arravale staged a great comeback in the second half and Niall Sharpe’s goal after 64 minutes brought them level but a minute later Paddy Phelan slotted over the winner for The Church to send them through to the knock-out stages while Arravale face into a relegation battle.

Killenaule powered their way through to the knock-out stages when they saw off Cahir 1-15 to 2-5 in their group 3 clash. A Jesse Kiely goal after 7 minutes put Cahir ahead 1-0 to 0-2 but Killenaule, with Joe O Dwyer hitting four points, were right on their tails. Cahir led 1-4 to 0-54 at half-time but Killenaule hit six points without reply in the third quarter to go 0-11 to 1-4 in front. A goal and a point from Sean O Connor levelled for Cahir with 6 minutes to play but Killenaule finished powerfully, Michael Doyle clipping over two points before Oisin Shelley netted for them after 61 minutes to seal the win.

Ardfinnan handed Moycarkey-Borris a 2-16 to 1-5 drubbing to qualify for the quarter-finals from group 2 . Ardfinnan dominated all the way, leading 0-8 to 0-3 at the break despite missing a penalty after 12 minutes. The tie looked to be beyond Moycarkey’s reach after 37 minutes when Gavin Whelan netted for Ardfinnan but Rhys Shelley responded with a Moycarkey goal a minute later. Ardfinnan were not to be denied, Gavin Whelan notching his second goal after 56 minutes to seal the win. Whelan scored 2-4 from play for the winners. Moycarkey now face into the relegation play-offs.

J K Brackens topped group 4 with a comprehensive 3-13 to 2-7 win over Rockwell Rovers. Brackens had goals from Paddy Cadell, and Jack Kennedy to be 2-7 to 0-2 ahead after 23 minutes. Aidan Barron’s goal after 24 minutes gave Rockwell a lift but Jack Kennedy’s second goal on 28 minutes put Brackens 3-10 to 1-3 clear and cruising. Rockwell did better in the second half but never threatened to catch their rivals. County man Alan Moloney converted a penalty for Rockwell after 52 minutes. Too little, too late. Jack Kennedy scored 2-4 for Brackens and Paddy Cadell chipped in with 1-2.

After a poor start to the campaign, losing twice, Moyle Rovers scrambled through to the knock-out stages on scoring difference with a 2-17 to 0-14 win over Ballyporeen. It was a tight enough game in the first half at the end of which Rovers led 0-10 to 0-7. Stephen Quirke’s goal for Rovers early in the second half tipped the scales in their favour and Luke Boland sealed their win with a penalty goal near the finish.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash qualified for the knock-out stages with a 1-12 to 1-7 win over Eire Og Anacarty. Brian Keogh’s early goal got Kilsheelan off on the right track but Brian Fox netted for Eire Og just before half-time to leave them trailing 1-3 to 1-8. Eire Og made a big effort in the second half but could not bridge the gap and are now set to be in the relegation play-offs.

Champions Clonmel Commercials stay unbeaten following their 3-19 to 0-4 win over Drom-Inch. Commericals hit three goals in the first half to lead 3-9 to 0-1 at half-time. With the foot off the gas in the second half they were still too strong for Drom-Inch.