Last gasp Seán Carton point sends De La Salle into Waterford SHC final

DE LA SALLE 0-19 ROANMORE 0-18

An additional time point by Seán Carton sent De La Salle into their first Waterford SHC final in four years where they will again face 10-in-a-row chasing Ballygunner.

In the first senior competitive game in Walsh Park since phase one of its reconstruction was completed, supporters were treated to a riveting game where the sides were level on 14 occasions.

De La Salle marginally had the better of the second half when Reuben Halloran’s free-taking expertise came to the fore.

However, Shaun O’Brien was forced to come to the Gracedieu side’s rescue for the third time in the game when he saved from Shane Mackey in the 49th minute, his second from the corner forward.

De La Salle went two points ahead in the 46th minute and were two up in the 58th minute before scores from Brian Nolan and Gavin O’Brien (free) reeled them back.

However, Carton was found in space in the third minute of injury time and had the coolness to take his first point of the game.

The teams were level 10 times in a first half that not surprisingly finished on square terms at 0-11 apiece.

Ethan Flynn of Roanmore, right, is consoled by Reuben Halloran of De La Salle after the Waterford County Senior Club Hurling Championship Semi-Final match between De La Salle and Roanmore at Walsh Park in Waterford. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Roanmore, backed by a gentle breeze, developed a two-point lead in the 21st minute but it had evaporated in a couple of minutes and De La Salle were briefly ahead before the end of the half.

Two goal chances fell to Roanmore compared to De La Salle’s one. After Seán Twomey’s 14th minute shot was kept out by Jack Chester, O’Brien was denying Ethan Flynn within a matter of seconds.

After doing well to draw in a defender to set up a chance on the half-hour mark, Mackey’s strike was batted away by O’Brien.

Scorers for De La Salle: R. Halloran (0-10, 8 frees); J. Fagan (0-3); T. Douglas, E. Meaney (0-2 each); K. Moran, S. Carton (0-1 each).

Scorers for Roanmore: G. O’Brien (0-9, 7 frees, 1 65); E. Flynn (0-3); S. Burke (0-2); P. O’Sullivan, C. Ryan, S. Roche, Brian Nolan (0-1 each).

DE LA SALLE: S. O’Brien ; C. Keane, A. Farrell, D. Lalor; E. Barrett (c), J. Dillon, T. Moran; L. Dwyer, S. Carton; T. Douglas, J. Fagan, J. Twomey; E. Meaney, R. Halloran, K. Moran.

Subs: C. McCann for T. Moran (36); B. Cunningham for E. Meaney (60+3).

ROANMORE: J. Chester; F. McGrath, Billy Nolan, C. Chester; Brian Nolan (c), S. Burke; D. Walsh, R. Furlong; E. Flynn, G. O’Brien, S. Mackey; P. O’Sullivan, C. Ryan, E. O’Toole.

Subs: L. Hearne for S. Burke (44); C. Dempsey for D. Walsh (50); S. Roche for E. O’Toole (51); J. O’Brien for S. Mackey (58); E. Hayes for P. O’Sullivan (60).

Referee: T. Flynn (Modeligo).