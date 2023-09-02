Blarney boosted by Coleman return as they see off Ballyhea

Blarney 2-23 Ballyhea 2-18

Blarney qualified as Group B runners-up for the quarter-final of the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC at Mourne Abbey this evening. They finished second behind Newcestown on score difference, and the good news didn’t stop there for the mid-Cork side as county star Mark Coleman got his first taste of championship hurling this season when he played the last 20 minutes plus stoppage, and scored two points.

Their star man has been sidelined with a knee injury since this time last year, so this is a major boost going forward as their attention will turn to Cloyne and knockout hurling.

An inspirational double substitution involving Coleman and Eoghan Kirby led to the winning of this encounter midway through the second-half.

The match was tied 1-13 to 0-16 (level for the sixth time) when Kirby, only moments on the field, grabbed Blarney’s first goal in the 43rd minute. It came after referee Willie Wallis deemed Ballyhea ‘keeper Mikey Browne had fouled the ball and he threw in the sliotar, only for Kirby to emerge from the ruck and rattle the net. Immediately afterwards Coleman (2) and Denis McSweeney added points.

The outcome was more or less decided when Kirby netted his second green flag in the 50th minute.

The 2020 Premier IHC winners were 2-19 to 1-14 in front at this stage. They bossed the closing stages, despite Ballyhea talisman Pa O’Callaghan sending a penalty past Conor Murphy in stoppage time - O’Callaghan, who persevered with a leg injury, bagged 1-14 - his free-taking simply superb.

In the other corner, Shane Barrett was also consistently accurate in his dead ball duty, the Cork attacker amassed 14 points.

The first-half was a much more even contest. The teams were tied on three occasions in the opening quarter, 0-5 apiece, before Ballyhea with the breeze behind them found a few good scores to put them in the ascendancy - centre-back Tom Hanley swung over a superb effort that saw them move 0-10 to 0-7 up.

But their lead was overturned on the approach to half-time when Blarney shot four points-in-a-row (all from the Barrett brothers Cian and Shane) and they went to the dressing-room 0-11 to 0-10 ahead.

Ballyhea, who finished with 14 men after Dion Curtin was red-carded in second-half injury time, restarted emphatically. O’Callaghan’s hard run and shot was saved by Murphy, but Eugene O’Leary was on hand to whip the ball to the net. A Joseph Hickey point pushed them three clear.

However, when Blarney got their tails up, they were never going to be stopped.

Scorers for Blarney: S Barrett (0-14, 0-12 frees), E Kirby (2-0), M Coleman, S Mulcahy, C Hegarty and C Barrett (0-2 each), D McSweeney (0-1).

Scorers for Ballyhea: P O’Callaghan (1-14, 1-0 pen, 0-11 frees, 0-1 ’65), E O’Leary (1-0), M O’Sullivan, G Morrissey, T Hanley and J Hickey (0-1 each).

BLARNEY: C Murphy; S Crowley, P O’Leary, D Murphy; P Philpott, P Crowley, A McEvoy; O Hegarty, C Hegarty; D McSweeney, C Power (Capt), S Barrett, S Mulcahy, P Power, C Barrett.

Subs: M Coleman for S Mulcahy, E Kirby for C Power (both 40), C Dunlea for D McSweeney (57), J O’Keeffe for P Crowley, C McCarthy for P Power (both 61).

BALLYHEA: M Browne; A Barrett, J Hennessy, L Hanley; C Cox, Tom Hanley, J Copps; Tiernan Hanley, L Crowley; M O’Sullivan, P O’Callaghan (Capt), G Morrissey; J Hickey, J Morrissey, E O’Leary.

Subs: D Curtin for G Morrissey (40), D Copps for L Crowley (55).

Referee: Willie Wallis (Midleton).