PM O'Sullivan: Richie Hogan could whistle at mostly unknown frequencies

Go back 20 years, to the afternoon immediately before 2003’s Senior Final between Cork and Kilkenny.

Hurling is a set of intimacies, a mesh of obvious attractions and local hints. No one knows everything. Why? Because no one is from everywhere. Bloom always precedes blossom, if you know where to look.

That afternoon, Danesfort and Glenmore were paired in a Minor C Final, one held at Páirc na Seamróg, Ballyhale. I was home for the All-Ireland, then living in England, but made sure to make that juvenile match. Bloom and blossom, small Saturday and big Sunday.

I went in hope of seeing a star at lowest point in its orbit. Technical term: ‘perigee’.

Talk in the county buzzed about this young fella from Danesfort. Never had a Minor C Final been more flagged. Only just gone 15, same lad, but should have been starting the following day for the Kilkenny Minors against Galway. So steady opinion insisted. His name was Richie Hogan and he was some way related to DJ Carey and he was similarly brilliant at handball. Could be anything, the talk said.

He did not disappoint. Danesfort beat Glenmore by 26 points, with Hogan the standout player, a mainly orthodox righthander. Except that he was, back then, still taking dead balls off both sides, opting for a backhanded stroke when stood over a free on the pitch’s left side. Tipperary’s Jason Forde is the only other teenager I have seen with those two holsters on his belt.

Seven years later, we sat down for a chat. I reminded him about the win over Glenmore, the two-sided freetaking. He demurred at compliment. “I was grip changing until I was about 12,” Hogan replied. “Nobody said anything to me about it, because I suppose I was getting on well in spite of the bad grip. The father was hurling that way when he was full back for Callan, and he was full back with them for years. But I realised it was an ugly way of hurling, and I decided to give it up.”

Willpower marrying technique: Richie Hogan’s signature, early and late. That Minor day in Ballyhale, I saw his genius plain. His first touch, immaculate, granted a crucial split second of extra time. That spin, ball in hand, granted all other gifts maximum chance. Hogan could whistle for possession at mostly unknown frequencies.

Kilkenny hurling, broadest sketch, divides into two eras. There is pre Fr Tommy Maher’s arrival as coach in the mid 1950s. And there is that moment’s aftermath, discernible right to present day.

Before 1957 and Fr Maher’s emergence, the sovereign emphasis was connection with the ball, full and flush. Striking was king. After Fr Maher’s emergence, the sovereign emphasis became control of the ball, immediate and seamless. First touch was king.

Richie Hogan would have thrived in either emphasis, as demonstrated by his wonder goal against Tipperary in 2011’s Senior Final. That score, feather touch and iron drive, might be the finest ever All-Ireland goal. Sometimes a hurler manages the same impact as a master sculptor’s chisel.

Hogan did not get height or outright pace. But all the other gifts, leading on bravery and smarts? Full found. Nothing ever daunted him.

Except maybe injury. His retirement statement is eloquent: “My body has tried to call time on my career many times over the past few years but my mind always convinced me that the call to represent you was always greater.”

Career bifurcation also got acknowledged: “Winning 7 All Irelands in the first 9 years of my senior hurling career was amazing and I will never forget those times or the incredible teammates that I played alongside. The last couple of years have been hugely challenging physically and mentally but I’ve developed characteristics during that time that will benefit me for the rest of my life.”

The bigger picture, with this man, never held remote. Yes, the last eight seasons of his career failed to yield an eighth Celtic Cross. But he gathered, along with those seven Celtic Crosses and 2014’s Hurler of the Year, five NHL titles (2009, 2012-14, 2021), two U21 All-Irelands (2006, 2008), four All Stars (2011, 2014-16) and three Railway Cups (2008, 2012, 2014). He departs as one of the 21st century’s finest exponents of the most beautiful game.

Richie Hogan stands in the central Kilkenny tradition, effortless striking under whatever pressure, instinct as optimum option. Musing on his extraordinary goal against Galway in 2020’s Leinster Final, I wrote about being struck by his hands, the same hands as Ger Fennelly, massive and delicate. Probably Lory Meagher and Paddy Phelan and Matt Gargan, all the echt stylists, right back to the 1900s, had the exact same hands.

Sentiment, perhaps, but not sentimentality.

Greatest tribute to this particular talent? That no one in Páirc na Seamróg, that September day 20 years ago, would have been surprised at Richie Hogan’s tally, at this star’s apogee.

That good, that frightening good, right from very start.