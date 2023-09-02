How Doherty beat the demons: ‘Writing, visualisation, making sure I ticked all the boxes’

There was a wheel. To make it as a Mayo footballer Jason Doherty was willing to do anything. Everything. Each required component was broken down into its own little segment. Piece by piece, he’d do what was necessary and colour them in, until the circle was whole.

He calls it a pizza. The slices were made up of sleep, nutrition, strength and conditioning, mental preparation, rehab, skills and hydration. By the end of the week, each slice was shaded. First it was by hand, diary after diary filled with scribbles and sketches and meticulously drawn spheres. Later it became a OneNote template.

Doherty jumped off the hamster wheel last month. There are no more portions to fill. Every drop has been squeezed. With retirement statements come typical plaudits but in Doherty’s case, they accurately reflected the sum and the substance of his career. 12 years, 62 championship appearances, a selfless player who prided himself on servicing those around him.

“I knew from the start of the season it was going to be the last one for me so that softened it a little bit,” he says with a shrug. “Leaving the WhatsApp and that sort of thing, it might not hit me until the club season finishes. You are still meeting the lads now and again.

“Getting all those lovely messages from former team-mates and coaches, friends and family, it can do nothing but good for your confidence. It was nice to feel gratitude. There is a bit of relief I left a positive mark, that was something I always wanted to do.”

Mission accomplished. Andy Moran said it best. He labelled Doherty the most important teammate he had throughout the second half of his career: “A brutally honest footballer, he was like a platoon sergeant consistently digging his lieutenants out of the shit.”

The decision to walk away was 80% physical and 20% the rest of his life. He watched former compatriots walk away in fine health. He was convinced Lee Keegan had more to give and pestered him to stay on but in his case, the tank was drained.

Doherty famously commuted from Dublin for much of his career. Even when he moved west, he was based in Galway until this year. He was demented to practice frees and do skills sessions but recently every time he did so, the hamstring flared up. His wife, Caroline, is expecting a baby in January. Their first baby. It was time.

In truth he thought 2022 was the last dance. Kevin McStay’s vocal encouragement over a coffee encouraged him to play out one final tune. He craved that backing, for the same reason he was so diligent in his preparation. There was a little voice in his head. It had to be suppressed.

“It drove me mad and maintained standards. See I always had a… what is the best way of putting it, I never was a person who had huge confidence. I had to invest a lot of time in mental preparation and physical preparation to ensure I had the confidence going into a game. I had to do a lot.

“Writing, visualisation, making sure I ticked all the boxes. Skills, training, everything. It meant I was probably over-the-top at times; I was literally planning my week on a Sunday night just to make sure I built in down time.

“It got to a point where I’d set aside time to do nothing, here is my video analysis time on a Monday. Train Tuesday, gym Wednesday morning. I always had an inferiority complex. Every message to the team felt like an attack on me. James Horan or Kevin McStay might say, ‘our tackling wasn’t good enough.’ Even if my tackling was perfect, I still took it to heart and wanted to immediately review and improve.

“I mean I reviewed every pitch session I did since 2014. A one-pager with the positives, lessons and solutions. The one rule was, you can never have more lessons which are negatives than positives. Solutions are three or four bullet points to go after in the next session. Then I sign it off.

“If I have a game on the Sunday and am pissed off afterwards, I try to review it as quick as possible. I’d say 99% of the time, it is worse in your head. I sign it and move on. I’ll attack these things on Tuesday.

“I was so passionate and eager to play. Also, the fact I’m an engineer, there is something in me that loves problem-solving and enjoys that challenge. For example, at the start of this year, I could have thrown the toys out of the prawn when they said, ‘we are thinking about you as a number six.’ But it provided a great distraction, something to prove to new management.”

McStay and Stephen Rochford pitched the centre-back redeployment perfectly. ‘We are doing this because it suits your skillset’ rather than we are doing this, deal with it. They trusted him. Every step and scenario was openly discussed.

At one stage in the league final, there was an injury and depending on the various substitutions, Doherty knew if he came on, he would be marking Damien Comer. For a spell in their championship meeting, the 33-year-old was positioned on the edge of the square boxing off against Galway’s target man. The absurdity of that was not lost on him. He burst onto the scene as a great goal-getter, netting seven in the 2011 league campaign.

Map out the task. Throw yourself into it.

“Sometimes it hurts me professionally because I can’t do anything half-arsed. I have to catch myself, I’m self-aware that I was striving for perfection and that helped me, but it probably hurt as well. If something happened on a Sunday evening and I was shown up, if someone said to me did you do this during the week and I said no, I’d lose my fucking mind.

“Andy and the likes were nerdy and students of the game more than me. Andy and I had a couple of sessions in his gym, upstairs on the astroturf just the two of us and we’d walk out patterns. Show and go, timing of the next run. His big thing for me was resetting on the top of the D. A positional thing for mental preparation. We were developing triggers or buzzwords, my trigger was if I ran or lost the ball, I’d reset to the D. All of a sudden, the pitch was open to me again.”

This cursed game. Can’t live with it. Can’t live without it. Doherty learned to deal with its shackles and cherish the triumphs. Mayo’s various sports psychologists and performance coaches provided all the raw materials necessary to construct his very own mental refuge. He was defeated, dropped, devastated after two cruciate tears and a serious hamstring injury. He kept coming back.

“Of all the various performance coaches we’ve had, my system was based on a combination of all of them. Certain techniques you pick up here and there. Reviewing sessions came from Kieran Shannon in 2014. Niamh Fitzpatrick was massive for some of the mental stuff now. As a player, the emotions you go through are mental. You are flying along and one moment can throw you completely.

“They helped me to realise when I was building it up too much. I was bad for building up stories in my head. ‘I’ve had a bad game. I am not good enough. They do not trust me. I let them down.’ They helped with techniques to question it, to see no one is saying that and realise that is not a fact. I’d a strategy to get my head out of that useless space.”

In some ways his analytical mind was the only tonic to the madness that frequently besieged the county. The off-field drama was a distraction. Doherty strived to restrain it, to an extreme degree.

“Things get blown up unnecessarily. You know it is going on everywhere but for whatever reason it comes out… I’d be more just get on with the stuff on the pitch as opposed to all the other distractions. I probably went too far to the other end.

“Can’t talk to whoever during this season, don’t say anything, this conversation could end up costing us the game. By the end I was a bit more balanced about it all, this year especially I’d try to see the bigger picture.”

An intercounty career is not only black and white. It is all about shades. Doherty reflects with pride that Mayo became a consistent contender over the past decade while there is frustration that they came up short in the end. He will be delighted if they win an All-Ireland in his absence, and jealous.

What stands out now? The 2017 All-Ireland semi-finals against Kerry, culminating in a victorious replay. A day that summed it up. Be the best you can be.

“I’ve high-behind footage from the Canal End of that game, I just got a pile of ball kicked into the top of the D, I was going left and right. Just winning loads of ball and having a massive influence.

“It was a high-stakes game in front of a massive crowd. I just felt alive. I’m in this, basically. That was the wet day. The replay was another highlight, I took a 45 and a free when Cillian got the black card. I remember afterwards being in the green room in Croke Park, celebrating and Rochford referenced we’d done a job for Cillian. The big thing for me always was that I had my team-mates back and I had their respect. They valued me and trusted me.

“I really felt it then. ‘I did it today. When the pressure was on, I delivered for them.’”