Quota could be applied to GAA Presidency as part of integration agreement

A quota could be applied to the GAA presidency as part of an integration agreement between the organisations, the Ladies Gaelic Football (LGFA) and Camogie Associations (CA).

Believed to be only a talking point at present, a LGFA or CA representative would assume the office on a rotational basis, possibly every third or fourth term.

Voted by Congress delegates, the GAA presidency is a three-year term and a candidate must first be nominated by a county committee. Next February, Jarlath Burns becomes the 41st president when he succeeds Larry McCarthy.

No female has yet ran for the presidency with New York’s Kerry-born Joan Henchy, Cork’s Tracey Kennedy, Roisin Jordan of Tyrone and Eileen Jennings (Europe) among the only women to have chaired GAA county boards.

The likes of Deirdre Murphy (Clare) and Christine Murray (Kildare) are current county secretaries, while McCarthy ensured there was female representation all of his central committees including Ann Looney on Coiste Bainisti (management committee) and Mary Judge on Central Competitions Control Committee.

Speaking nine years ago, then GAA president Liam O’Neill envisaged a day when the highest office in the GAA would be filled by a female. “People ask us will there be a women president of the GAA?” he said. “Of course there will. But it takes time. Women are only in administration in senior positions 20 years.”

A vote on altering the make-up of management committee so that it meets the 40% gender balance insisted upon by the Government will take place at Special Congress on September 30. Although Central Council endorsed the measures, there is known to be disquiet among some county boards about how a body that predominantly organises male sports has been told to make such changes or risk losing future funding.

Separate to that, the integration steering committee headed up by former President of Ireland Mary McAleese are currently considering recent findings from a wide-ranging survey on the amalgamation of the Gaelic sports bodies.

The recent survey was completed by independent market research agency Behaviour and Attitudes. Speaking about the data from it, McAleese said: “This information will guide us to an ambitious new future model for the development of the female codes, and it is very important that the membership has its say as part of the consultative process.”

The McAleese-chaired steering committee comprises the three organisations’ presidents, McCarthy, Micheál Naughton and Hilda Breslin, their chief executives, Tom Ryan, Helen O’Rourke and Sinead McNulty, and the project is being managed by Mark Dorman.