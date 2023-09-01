Limerick club and county players fully support split season

Both Limerick club players and county board officials are wholehearted supporters of the split season, according to chairman Seamus McNamara.

Although McNamara says “a little more space” in the seven-week Munster senior hurling championship would be welcome, the county are firm backers of the GAA’s current schedule.

Limerick staged two rounds of their adult football championships in July while the third round of their hurling championships takes place over the coming days having commenced two weeks after their All-Ireland success.

McNamara feels fixture certainty for the players is the biggest pro of the split season and defines it as a success.

“It’s working well, to be fair. Players have more clarity about when they’re playing games and we’re very much in favour of it. We got our club hurling championships up and running soon after the All-Ireland final and the club scene in both codes is good at the minute.

“Players are happy to be playing with the clubs knowing that they can continue until they finish and there isn’t a big gap between games and they’re wondering when they’re going to play next. Clubs are the same and they know exactly when their county players will be available to them.”

McNamara acknowledges the split season can be tough on dual counties. “It’s not just in Limerick, it’s in the likes of Cork and Galway. We might have got to the All-Ireland final but other dual counties would feel they don’t have much time and that’s always going to be the way but overall the calendar as it is now has worked.”

Prior to the All-Ireland SHC final, Limerick manager John Kiely spoke of the season feeling condensed at times and the four-week gap for provincial champions to All-Ireland semi-finals being too long.

There will be a proposal in front of Special Congress on September 30 to disband the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals thereby cutting the link between the Liam MacCarthy and Joe McDonagh Cups in the same season, which would free up a week.

McNamara said he wouldn’t like to see any developing hurling county’s progress hindered – “it wasn’t so long ago that we were in a position not too dissimilar“.

At the same time, he knows how claustrophobic the Munster SHC can be.

“We’d be in favour of a bit more space. It would help when it comes to injuries at that time of year. We wouldn’t complain if it can’t be found but we would like more of a gap there, of course.”