Potential boost for O’Rourke as Meath footballer McBride departs Essendon

Meath footballer Cian McBride has not been offered a new contract by AFL club Essendon and will leave the Melbourne outfit this off-season.

The St Ultan’s club man first came to prominence at minor level with Meath and played U20 football for the county before moving to Australia. Essendon’s season came to an end last weekend and on Monday they announced McBride, Alastair Lord and Rhett Montgomerie would not be kept on.