Potential boost for O’Rourke as Meath footballer McBride departs Essendon

Meath footballer Cian McBride has not been offered a new contract by AFL club Essendon and will leave the Melbourne outfit this off-season.
The St Ultan’s club man first came to prominence at minor level with Meath and played U20 football for the county before moving to Australia. Essendon’s season came to an end last weekend and on Monday they announced McBride, Alastair Lord and Rhett Montgomerie would not be kept on.
McBride made the move at the beginning of 2019 after excelling at the AFL Draft Combine. In 2022, the AFL granted special exemption to allow him to remain as a Category B Rookie beyond his third season due to Covid disruptions.
“The three players have been terrific club people and handled the news today with great professionalism," said General Manager of Performance Daniel McPherson.
"We wish them all the best for their future careers, and they will always be welcome back at Essendon."
It is potentially a significant boost for Colm O’Rourke, who has been in contact with McBride previously. The midfielder was granted permission to play with Meath during Covid, 2020 but injury denied him the opportunity to play.
Elsewhere, Geelong head coach Chris Scott confirmed Zach Tuohy will “100 percent” play on in 2024. The Laois star broke Stynes’ appearance record for an Irish player this season but the club struggled to defend their Premiership, missing out on the finals.
There is still Irish interest in the business end of the competition. Brisbane Lions (Darragh Joyce, James Madden, Conor McKenna) finished second and GWS Giants (Callum Brown) are seventh.