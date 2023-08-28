Potential boost for O’Rourke as Meath footballer McBride departs Essendon

The St Ultan’s club man first came to prominence at minor level with Meath and played U20 football for the county before moving to Australia.
Potential boost for O’Rourke as Meath footballer McBride departs Essendon

COMING HOME? Cian McBride of the Bombers in action during an Essendon Bombers AFL intra-club match. Pic: Jonathan DiMaggio/Getty Images

Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 10:33
Maurice Brosnan

Meath footballer Cian McBride has not been offered a new contract by AFL club Essendon and will leave the Melbourne outfit this off-season.

The St Ultan’s club man first came to prominence at minor level with Meath and played U20 football for the county before moving to Australia. Essendon’s season came to an end last weekend and on Monday they announced McBride, Alastair Lord and Rhett Montgomerie would not be kept on.

McBride made the move at the beginning of 2019 after excelling at the AFL Draft Combine. In 2022, the AFL granted special exemption to allow him to remain as a Category B Rookie beyond his third season due to Covid disruptions.

“The three players have been terrific club people and handled the news today with great professionalism," said General Manager of Performance Daniel McPherson.

"We wish them all the best for their future careers, and they will always be welcome back at Essendon."

It is potentially a significant boost for Colm O’Rourke, who has been in contact with McBride previously. The midfielder was granted permission to play with Meath during Covid, 2020 but injury denied him the opportunity to play.

Elsewhere, Geelong head coach Chris Scott confirmed Zach Tuohy will “100 percent” play on in 2024. The Laois star broke Stynes’ appearance record for an Irish player this season but the club struggled to defend their Premiership, missing out on the finals.

There is still Irish interest in the business end of the competition. Brisbane Lions (Darragh Joyce, James Madden, Conor McKenna) finished second and GWS Giants (Callum Brown) are seventh.

More in this section

Salthill-Knocknacarra get Galway SFC campaign back on track, Caheristrane pip Barna Salthill-Knocknacarra get Galway SFC campaign back on track, Caheristrane pip Barna
Draws made for Kerry club football championship knock-out stages Draws made for Kerry club football championship knock-out stages
TU Dublin v UCC - Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup Semi-Final Dingle secure emphatic 13-point victory to send O’Rahillys into relegation playoff
Potential boost for O’Rourke as Meath footballer McBride departs Essendon

McAuliffe's two goals see Duhallow claim Cork Divisions title

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd