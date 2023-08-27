Tipp SHC: Thurles Sars cruise past Borris-Ileigh

County under-20 star, Darragh Stakelum scored six points from play as Thurles Sarsfields were easy 2-20 to 1-11 winners over Borris-Ileigh in group four of the Tipperary senior hurling championship and went through to the knock-out stages.

Despite an early goal from Dan McCormack, Borris never really got going and Paddy Creedon’s goal for Sarsfields after 13 minutes helped them to an interval lead of 1-9 to 1-5.

With the wind to favour them in the second half a big Borris effort was expected but it never materialised. Sarsfields were 1-17 to 1-8 ahead after 50 minutes and cruising when Seanie Butler was fed by Paddy Creedon for their second goal.

It was all too easy for Sarsfields with Ronan Maher again masterful in defence, along with Michael Purcell. The defeat ends Borris’ campaign on a disappointing note despite the best efforts of Eddie Ryan who scored seven points, Dan McCormack and Brendan Maher.

A 1-27 to 1-23 win for Templederry Kenyons over Holycross-Ballycahill was not enough to secure them a place in the quarter-finals with Holycross getting the runners-up spot in group 3 on scoring difference. County man Seanie Ryan starred for Templederry who, wind-aided, shot the last six points of the first half for an interval lead of 0-15 to 0-8.

Holycross hunted them down in the second half and Darragh Woods’ goal had the deficit down to 2 points. Templederry had Brian Stapleton sidelined for the last quarter but a Templederry penalty goal by Eanna Murray after 54 minutes tipped the balance in their favour again.

This was Templederry’s best performance of the year with Seanie Ryan, Colm Murray and Brian Stapleton their key men. Holycross’s best were Darragh Woods, Cathal Barrett and Bryan O'Mara.

Nenagh Eire Og had three players red-carded in the last quarter as CJ Kickhams Mullinahone had a 2-21 to 1-16 victory to claim the second qualification spot in group 1. Nenagh will, however, feature in the preliminary quarter-finals on the strength of their success in the North final but without Tommy Heffernan, Ben West and Cian O'Farrell who will be under suspension.

Mullinahone had an Eoin O'Dwyer goal after 10 minutes to lead 1-13 to 0-8 at half-time but with the wind to help them in the second half Nenagh got a tonic start with a Ben West goal immediately after resuming. They were 1-12 to 1-15 behind when Tommy Heffernan was red-carded.

In the 52nd minute former county star Eoin Kelly playing in goal for Mullinahone, netted a penalty for them, Ben West being red-carded for an infringement on Kelly as he went from goal to take the penalty. To add to Nenagh’s woes Cian O'Farrell was sent off in injury time. Eoin O Dwyer (1-3), Mikey O'Shea (0-4) and Jack Shelley (0-4) were the keymen for the winners.

Paddy Cadell starred for J K Brackens as they recorded their first win defeating Drom-Inch 3-24 to 2-16. Brackens hit Drom with three first half goals from Dean McEnroe (10 mins), Shane Doyle (17 mins) and Eanna McBride just on half-time for an interval lead of 3-9 to 0-13. With the wind behind them, Drom failed to make any great headway in the second half, both their goals coming near the finish from a Seamus Callanan penalty and Tommy Nolan.

Apart from Paddy Cadell, Andrew Ormond (4 points), Lyndon Fairbrother (12 points, 3 from play), and Jordan Moloney led the way for Brackens. John Campion and Jamie Moloney tried hard for Drom with Seamus Callanan notching 1-8, all from placed balls.

Drom are through to the quarter-finals with 2 wins from 3 games but Brackens will feature in the relegation play-offs.