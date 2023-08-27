Bernard Flynn joins Kilmacud Crokes' chase for hat-trick

Dublin SFC

Meath great Bernard Flynn is a high profile addition to the Kilmacud Crokes backroom team as they chase a three-in-a-row of Dublin SFC titles.

The two-time All-Star was present at Parnell Park where the reigning All-Ireland club title holders defeated Castleknock by 4-11 to 1-14.

Flynn previously invited current Crokes boss Robbie Brennan into his Meath U-20 backroom when he took over for a brief period in 2021.

More recently, Flynn included Dunboyne resident Brennan and Mayo's Stephen Rochford in his proposed Meath senior backroom though Colm O'Rourke was eventually appointed.

Brennan confirmed the news of Flynn's involvement with Crokes after the back-to-back Leinster champions' battling four-goal win over Ciarán Kilkenny's Castleknock.

The Round 2 encounter was also notable for the return of Dublin's All-Ireland final Man of the Match Paul Mannion to club action.

Mannion missed Crokes' Round 1 win over St Sylvesters but, along with Galway star Shane Walsh, returned to activity.

Mannion opened the scoring after just 20 seconds and finished with a five-point haul while Walsh netted, though the 2022 All-Star, just back from injury, was rested in the third quarter.

Crokes got an early scare when they conceded 1-4 without response after that opening Mannion score as Castleknock benefited from pressing up hard on their kick-out.

Conor Chawke struck the fifth-minute Castleknock goal but former Offaly attacker Shane Horan's sixth-minute goal for Crokes was a strong response.

Shane Cunningham added an 11th-minute goal and Walsh poked home Crokes' third in the 21st minute, leaving them 3-6 to 1-11 up at half-time.

Kilkenny fired five first-half points for Castleknock but was held scoreless in the second half.

The sides were still deadlocked at the three-quarter mark, 3-7 to 1-13, but a strong finish from Crokes secured their six-point win.

Hugh Kenny capitalised on a flick on from Dublin panellist Craig Dias for their fourth goal in the 49th minute and Mannion, Callum Pearson and Dan O'Brien added late points.

The result leaves Crokes two points clear at the head of Group 2 on four points with Castleknock and Skerries on two points each. St Sylvesters are rock bottom.

A draw in their final group game against Skerries will secure top spot for Crokes though, realistically, even a defeat would probably see them through to the knock-out phase.

Skerries kept their hopes of qualification for the quarter-finals alive with a 1-13 to 1-12 win over Sylvesters in the opening act of the Parnell Park double header.

Meanwhile, St Judes are two points clear at the head of Group 4 after hammering St Vincent's by 4-11 to 0-11 at O'Toole Park.

In Group 3, Cuala picked up their first win by beating Lucan Sarsfields by 0-17 to 0-12. Cuala and Raheny are locked on two points behind Thomas Davis, who secured their second win of the campaign on Saturday. Cuala will face Thomas Davis in Round 3 while Raheny will take on bottom placed Lucan.