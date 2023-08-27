Offaly SFC: Ferbane and Edenderry into semi-final draw

Between them, the five clubs of Rhode, Tullamore, Edenderry, Ferbane and Clara have won every Offaly senior football title bar one since 1984. After this weekend’s results in the Faithful County, the first four of those will make up the semi-final lineup on Sunday week, while the fifth – Clara – was relegated from the top tier for the second time in four years.

With Rhode and Tullamore safely into Monday night’s semi-final draw after topping their group, Ferbane met Bracknagh in the first of Sunday afternoon's quarter-final double header at Glenisk O’Connor Park, easing to a 3-15 to 0-7 win. The West Offaly side had a strong wind at their backs in the first half and conceded the opening score to Eoghan Geoghegan, but took complete control of the tie from there, building a 1-10 to 0-1 interval lead.