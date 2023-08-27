Burns the hero but Crokes worry about White injury

Kerry Senior Club Championship: Rathmore 1-11 Dr Crokes 1-15

Dr Crokes withstood a strong second-half display from hosts Rathmore in the third set of round robin games in the Kerry Senior Club Championships to book their place in the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since 2019.

It was a win built on a 1-5 personal total from the impressive Micheál Burns but the withdrawal of Gavin White through injury late on will be of concern to the Killarney side ahead of next weekend’s semi-final at home to Kenmare Shamrocks.

There was no score in the first 10 minutes of proceedings due to a tricky crossfield breeze but Burns fittingly got the first point of the day. Crokes registered three before Chrissy Spiers finally got Rathmore on the board in the 16th minute.

Crokes were a score ahead for most of the second quarter of the first half. Paul Murphy made one good break through their defence before being fouled as Spiers converted another free. Burns forced a good save from Kenneth O’Keeffe even if it led to the concession of a point and the Killarney side led by 0-9 to 0-6 at the break.

David Shaw opened the second half scoring for Crokes but three successive Rathmore points brought them right back into it. Shane Murphy was forced to make an acrobatic save from James Darmody in conceding a ‘45’ but Murphy could do nothing in the 43rd minute when Mark Ryan found the net to put Rathmore in front for the first time at 1-10 to 0-12. O’Keeffe saved again at the other end from Cian McMahon before the rebound went wide.

One further point from Mark’s older brother Shane was all Rathmore could register for the rest of the game as a 56th-minute penalty proved the decisive factor in Crokes’ win.

Micheál Burns was fouled bearing down on goal for a foul that saw a black card issued to Dan Murphy meaning his side were down to 14 for the closing stages. Kenneth O’Keeffe was injured in the same play meaning Shane Ryan had to go in goal for Burns’ spot-kick which he comfortably converted.

Substitute Alex Hennigan put over Crokes’ insurance score in a hard-fought encounter between the two East Kerry sides as Rathmore failed to force their way into the knockout stages in their first year back as a senior club in the Kingdom.

They must wait until the weekend of September 17th and the start of the Kerry SFC for their next game now as Crokes enjoy home advantage against Seanie O’Shea’s side next weekend.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: M Burns (1-5, 1-0p, 3 frees); D Shaw (0-3), B Looney (0-2), C Keating, B Courtney, T Doyle, C McMahon and A Hennigan (0-1 each)

Scorers for Rathmore: C Spiers (0-6, 5 frees), M Ryan (1-0), S Ryan (0-3), D Murphy and J Darmody (0-1 each)

RATHMORE: K O’Keeffe; TJ Friel, A Dineen, D Murphy; B O’Keeffe, P Murphy, A Moynihan; M Ryan, C Ryan; J Darmody, B Friel, F Murphy; C Dineen, S Ryan, C Spiers

Subs: C Collins for F Murphy (36), D Nagle for J Darmody (42), Ben O’Connor for B Friel (48), William Casey for K O’Keeffe (59), D Fitzgerald for P Murphy (60 +2)

DR CROKES: S Murphy; J Payne, M Fitzgerald, D Naughton; C Keating, G White, E Looney; M O’Shea, D Shaw; B Courtney, M Burns, B Looney; M Casey, T Doyle, C McMahon

Subs: M Potts for B Courtney (H/T), F Fitzgerald for B Looney (39), D Casey for M Casey (42), L Randles for G White (inj), A Hennigan for C McMahon (both 60 +2)

Referee: P O’Sullivan (Firies)