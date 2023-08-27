Silverware for Tipperary and Galway in new-look Tony Forristal Cup

Tipperary and Galway picked up the silverware in the first year of the new-look Tony Forristal Cup, with Tipperary becoming the first county to win the title three times in succession thanks to their 4-7 to 2-11 victory over Cork in the southern final, played at the Mount Sion club on Saturday afternoon.

There was a change in the competition structure this year, as the Division One flagship event for U-14 sides all across Ireland was split into North and South. Teams from Galway, Dublin, Limerick and Clare travelled to the Faithful Fields in Offaly for the Northern event, while the Southern finals were contested by teams from Cork (3), Tipperary (3) and Kilkenny.

A fourth Cork team, drawn from city clubs, was scheduled to travel after also securing qualification, but they withdrew due to the tragic death of panel member Jack O’Sullivan last week. Jack, a member of the St. Finbarr’s club, died in a swimming accident last Thursday.

Out of the three teams remaining on one side of the draw, Cork 1, drawn from clubs west of the city, prevailed by way of scoring difference at the end of a round robin series, with Tipperary Team 1 awaiting them in the final following their wins over Kilkenny and Tipperary 3.

With a strong wind favouring the Premier County in the first half, goals from Player of the Tournament Michael Dooley and his fellow corner forward Ben Roche made it 2-7 to 0-5 at half-time. Cork were much improved after the break with James O’Sullivan (Inniscarra) and Howard O’Donovan (Kilmeen) leading the way. However some excellent saves by MJ Anglim in the Tipperary goal proved crucial, especially one which prevented Cork from drawing level.

That was immediately followed by two stunning strikes for goals in quick succession from Dooley and Oisín Kennedy, giving Tipperary enough leeway to hold firm for a 4-7 to 2-11 win in the face of late Cork pressure. Despite not scoring in the final, Zack O’Keeffe (Holycross Ballycahill) was singled out for praise afterwards after assisting three of the four Tipperary goals from full-forward.

It was much more clearcut in Kilcormac, where a dominant Galway 1 side cruised to victory with wins over Dublin 2 (1-24 to 0-4), Offaly (2-14 to 1-5) and then Dublin 1 in the final, 3-9 to 0-6.

There was plenty of drama in the quarter-final round where Limerick 1 edged out Clare and Offaly wing forward Eddie Carty struck a late 1-1 for his side as they reeled in a seven-point deficit to beat Limerick 2 by 1-10 to 1-9.

Galway began to show their class in the semi-final round however, as goals from Jack Ackman and Dara Hayes fired them past Offaly, despite some very impressive showings in the full-back line from Philip Larkin, Kieran Coughlan and James Dooley.

They kicked on with an even more dominant display in the final where midfielder and Player of the Tournament Tadhg MacCarthaigh was imperious, while Oranmore-Maree colleagues Gus Lohan – son of former Clare hurler Frank Lohan – and Jack Akman also starred.

First half goals from Akman and Seán Óg Dolan, the latter a stunning strike from 20 metres out at the end of a darting run, left Galway 2-7 to 0-1 in front at the interval, and after Lohan finished off an excellent team move to add a third goal early in the second half, Galway stepped off the gas and allowed James O’Keeffe and Jack Fallon to add a series of late points, reducing the deficit.

In the Southern Shield final, Kilkenny beat Cork 2 by 1-14 to 1-10, while in Kilcormac, Galway 2 beat Dublin 2 by 1-3 to 0-4 in that Shield decider. Finally, there was an additional Tony Forristal tournament held in Dublin, where Westmeath prevailed with wins over Meath and Antrim.