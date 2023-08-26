Tables turn for Templenoe in late smash and grab over luckless Na Gaeil

Kerry Senior Club Championship Group A

Templenoe 1-10 Na Gaeil 0-12

It is probably fair to say that Templenoe were most unlucky to lose to Kenmare by a last-minute goal last weekend, but the tables turned this weekend with Templenoe having lady luck on their side to rob Na Gaeil of victory right at the death courtesy of an Aidan Crowley goal.

Na Gaeil had the wind to their backs for the first half, but it was Killian Spillane with a long-range right footed effort that got the scoring underway.

It was very much ebb and flow in the first quarter. Na Gaeil’s Darragh Reen was on fire kicking four points from play, including one excellent score from the near the sideline.

Templenoe had scores from Sean Sheehan and Killian Spillane (f) that saw Na Gaeil lead 0-4 to 0-3 at the end of the opening quarter.

Na Gaeil finished the half the stronger with scores from Morgan Madden and Dara Devine either side of a point from Aidan Crowley who earlier had a goal attempt cleared off the line. Na Gaeil retired 0-6 to 0-4 in front but Templenoe had the wind to their sails for the second period.

If Templenoe thought that would swing this game in their favour, then they were in for a rude awakening. Darragh Reen continued from where he left off, fisting the ball over the bar after getting inside the Templenoe defence. Further points followed from Dara Devine and Jack Sheehan following a great burst up the field, while Stephen O’Sullivan was to be Templenoe’s sole scorer in the third quarter.

Then Killian Spillane and Jack Doyle exchanged scores to make it 0-6 to 0-10 after 51 minutes of action. The game threatened to boil over after Jack Doyle was felled with a blow to the head that saw the game held up and he was forced to retire with probable concussion.

Templenoe’s task then got a lot harder when Colin Crowley was issued a straight red for an off-the-ball incident minutes later.

Aidan Crowley had a pointed free cancelled out by a Diarmuid O’Connor score from play to keep the gap at four points heading into injury time.

Templenoe, with their senior status potentially on the line, started to rally with points from Killian Spillane (2) and his brother Adrian. In between, Diarmuid O’Connor calmly slotted over a free for Na Gaeil. But as Templenoe discovered the previous weekend, a two point lead deep in added time is a very dangerous lead to have.

With their last hurrah, Stephen O’Sullivan won a free for Templenoe inside the 45 and he took the free to Aidan Crowley who caught the ball chest high at the edge of the box, and his scuffed effort ended up in the Na Gaeil net. Scenes of elation for the home side but devastation for the Tralee lads, who felt very hard done by on the final whistle.

Scorers for Templenoe: K Spillane 0-5 (2fs), A Crowley (1-2, 1f) S O’Sullivan, S Sheehan and A Spillane (0-1 each).

Na Gaeil: D Reen (0-5), D Devine (1f), D O’Connor (1f) (0-2 each), J Sheehan, M Madden and J Doyle 0-1 each.

TEMPLENOE: M Looney; M Hallissey, K O’Neill, M Casey; G Crowley, T Morley, M Reilly; S Sheehan, A Spillane; S O’Sullivan, P Clifford, C Crowley; K Spillane, B Crowley, A Crowley.

Sub: K McCarthy for M Casey (52)

NA GAEIL: D Burns; R O’Neill, N O’Mahoney, J Doyle; M Madden, E Doody, D Bourke; J Barry, D O’Connor; J O’Connor, T O hAinifein, K O’Donovan; K O’Connor, D Devine, D Reen.

Subs: J Sheehan for K O’Connor (23), J Bourke for D Devine (57), L Barrett for J Doyle (57 inj), S O’Connor for T O’Hainifein (60), R O’Sullivan for D Reen (60)

Referee: John Purcell (Kilcummin)