Cian Murphy sees Spa over the line despite Sean O’Shea masterclass

Dara Moynihan netted a crucial goal for Spa 
Kerry's Dara Moynihan scored a goal for Spa Pic: Ben Brady, Inpho

Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 20:47
Murt Murphy

Kerry Senior Club Championship Group A 

Spa 1-14 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-13 

Spa weathered a strong second-half storm from Kenmare Shamrocks to book a home semi-final in this year's Senior Club Championship despite a Sean O’Shea masterclass for Kenmare Shamrocks who will now be away in their semi-final.

Evan Cronin was given his marching orders in second-half stoppage time on a second yellow, but by then Spa were in control and able to see out the clock. Stephen O’Brien had the chance to give Kenmare the lead late in the half but shot wide of the goal when he was clean through.

Dara Moynihan netted early in the second half to give Spa a six-point lead that did not last long as Kenmare showed persistence to leave a gap of one or two between them for the remainder of the tie.

O’Shea kicked five points in the opening half, Stephen O’Brien and David Hallissey also chipped in with a point each, but Liam Spillane, Evan Cronin and Cian Murphy kept the hosts ahead 0-10 to 0-7 at the break.

Spa got off to an explosive start in the second, Moynihan finishing to the top corner of the Kenmare net.

Kenmare were down but not out. Amongst a sea of bodies they tried to regain possession, referee Brendan Brosnan stretched his arms out to award a penalty and up stepped Tommy O’Sullivan to dispatch to the top right corner.

Two Sean O’Shea points left one point between them, ten minutes into the half but Spa replied with Evan Cronin fisting over.

Into the final quarter Spa kept their two-point margin intact, Kevin O’Sullivan left one between them going into the final ten. Cian Murphy, who had a superb game, added another crucial point to keep Spa two in front.

O’Shea added another vintage score to again leave the narrowest of margins between them, Stephen O’Brien almost had the winning of the game for Kenmare as he raced in on goal but shot left and wide of James Devane’s net.

A dramatic ending to the tie with sub Michael McCarthy kicking an insurance point, despite O’Shea floating a late free over.

Scorers for Spa: C Murphy (0-4), C Tobin (0-3, 1M), D Moynihan (1-0), M Foley (0-2, 1F), E Cronin (0-2), S Cronin (0-1, 45), L Spillane and M McCarthy (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Kenmare Shamrocks: S O’Shea (0-10, 6fs, 1M), T O’Sullivan (1-0 pen), S O’Brien, D Hallissey and K O’Sullivan (0-1 each) 

SPA: J Devane; E O’Donoghue, E Fitzgerald, B Lynch; L Spillane, S Cronin, Eoin Cronin; G Vaughan, D O’Donoghue; M Foley, Evan Cronin, D Moynihan; C Murphy, C Tobin, M Moynihan 

Subs: T Moynihan for M Foley (30+1), C Spillane for M Moynihan (43), S Lynch for G Vaughan (49), M McCarthy for E Cronin (56), L O’Neill for L Spillane (60) 

KENMARE SHAMROCKS: K Fitzgibbon, D Crowley, T O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan, D O’Shea, T Cronin, S O’Sullivan, D Hallissey, J McCarthy, D Ciuciu, S O’Shea, J Lehane, S O’Brien, K O’Sullivan, E McCarthy

Subs: P O’Connor for E McCarthy (41), S O’Sullivan for D Hallissey, T O’Sullivan (Atlantic) for D O’Connor (50), M McCarthy for J Lehane (58), J O’Regan for T Cronin (59).

Referee: B Brosnan (Glenflesk)

