Guilfoyle the Thomas Davis saviour against Raheny

Conor Guilfoyle rode to the rescue of Thomas Davis with a couple of crucial second-half scores to see off Raheny, leaving the Tallaght men on the brink of a Dublin SFC quarter-final place.

Thomas Davis trailed a Raheny side that included Brian Fenton, Brian Howard and Mayo's Rob Hennelly by five points early in the second half.

But Guilfoyle's third quarter penalty conversion for Thomas Davis tied the game up at 1-6 apiece and the attacker's terrific 64th minute point secured a dramatic 1-10 to 1-9 win for the 2019 finalists.

There was drama at the final whistle as referee David O'Connor blew for full-time while Rutherson Real's attempt for a Raheny equaliser was in mid-air.

Despite the ball striking the post, ending any debate over whether a score would have stood, the Raheny players still circled O'Connor to remonstrate.

Raheny were fortunate to lead by 1-5 to 0-4 at half-time. They didn't score between the fifth and 27th minutes but a 1-3 blitz before the break, including a Darren Lunney goal from a penalty, hauled them back.

Back-to-back wins in the three-team group leaves Thomas Davis knowing that a win over Cuala in Round 3, their final group game, will secure top spot.

Cuala will play Lucan Sarsfields tomorrow in the other Round 2 game in that group.

Meanwhile, star-studded Ballymun Kickhams bounced back from their opening round defeat in Group 1 with a 1-9 to 0-7 win over Templeogue Synge Street.

The sides were level at half-time, 0-5 apiece, but Ballymun's goal early in the second half put them into a strong position and they led from there on.

Ballyboden St Enda's had previously beaten Ballymun and the southside outfit this time overcame a slow start to overwhelm Ballinteer St John's, 1-17 to 1-13.

Donncha Carey's early goal left Ballinteer 1-3 to 0-4 ahead and it wasn't until the 30th minute that 'Boden drew level again.

Warren Egan then netted in first-half stoppage time for the 2019 winners and 2016 All-Ireland champions.

Rising county star Luke Breathnach and Joe Sweeney did the bulk of Ballinteer's second-half scoring but 'Boden were always at least two points clear in the closing 20 minutes.

Last year's beaten finalists, Na Fianna, had to win their Group 4 encounter after losing in Round 1 and duly obliged with a 3-13 to 0-15 defeat of Whitehall Colmcille.

Three first-half goals laid the platform for victory for the Mobhi Road men who were led by David Lacey in attack.

A starter for Dublin in this year's O'Byrne Cup, Lacey netted in the 24th and 29th minutes. Sean Caffrey had a hand in both goals while former Dublin forward Conor McHugh blasted their opening goal in the 13th minute after a powerful solo run.

Those net blasts put Na Fianna 3-6 to 0-7 clear at half-time and while Whitehall won the second-half by a point, they couldn't reel in the deficit they'd left for themselves.

That result has left Na Fianna temporarily tied at the top of Group 4 with St Vincents and St Judes though the latter two will face off tomorrow in Round 2 at O'Toole Park.

TODAY'S DUBLIN SFC, ROUND 2 RESULTS

Group 1

Ballyboden St Endas 1-17 Ballinteer St John's 1-13

Ballymun Kickhams 1-9 Templeogue Synge Street 0-7

Group 3

Thomas Davis 1-10 Raheny 1-9

Group 4

Na Fianna 3-13 Whitehall Colmcille 0-15