Ballygunner move to 53 not out after breezing past Dungarvan

Ballygunner's Patrick Fitzgerald scored five points

Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 19:29
Jordan Norris, Carrickbeg

Waterford SHC quarter-final: Ballygunner 0-23 Dungarvan 1-11 

Ballygunner are 53 games unbeaten in Waterford as they cruised past Dungarvan with an impressive second-half display to move onto the last four.

Kevin Mahony, Conor Sheahan, Dessie Hutchinson, Pauric Mahony and Peter Hogan all hit at least 0-3 each as Darragh O’Sullivan’s men were value for their victory in Carrickbeg.

Kevin Mahony started the game excellently for the Gunners, hooking over a fine effort with just seconds on the clock, before Michael Kiely responded for Dungarvan with a fine effort of his own.

Patrick Fitzgerald then tapped over two frees, before Mahony was allowed to roam free on two occasions and duly punished Dungarvan, either side of an excellent Conor Sheahan strike that had the Gunners 6-1 up with six minutes played.

Patrick Curran and Tristan Loftus responded as Dungarvan began to find their rhythm, before Fitzgerald and Sheahan were again on target as the Gunners restored their five-point lead on the quarter hour.

A Patrick Curran free reduced arrears before Colm Curran and Johnny Burke combined for the latter to score, but that was soon cancelled out by Peter Hogan. Teenager Fitzgerald hit his fourth free, before combining with Dessie Hutchinson amid the hail shower to knock over his fifth for the champions to go back ahead by six on 23 minutes.

Patrick Curran hit his third point of the half late on, but it was all going to plan for Ballygunner who led 0-11 to 0-6 at the break, though they would have been worried by the departure of Ian Kenny via injury.

Another Curran dead ball brought the Old Boro back within four at the resumption, but a trademark wonderscore from Dessie Hutchinson soon followed.

Conor Sheahan was a picture of consistency in midfield, and his third score was the finest of the lot. Curran kept the scoreboard ticking over for Dungarvan, but once again Peter Hogan made no mistake when found in space to maintain the six-point cushion.

A superb pass from Kevin Mahony played in his brother Pauric, who made no mistake from the angle for his first score, then added his second from a long-range free. As the game progressed, Ballygunner’s superior physicality began to tell, Hutchinson’s second pushing the gap out to nine, before the excellent Mahony made it ten.

Michael Kiely was unlucky as he went for goal from the tightest of angles, but the Gunners motored away as the game petered out, despite an injury time consolation goal from Patrick Curran.

Ballygunner now have yet another semi-final to look forward to next weekend.

Elsewhere today, Passage defeated Lismore 2-17 to 0-19, while Tallow were 3-19 to 2-18 victors over Dunhill, meaning they survive the drop, and it’s Lismore versus Dunhill next time out with senior status on the line.

BALLYGUNNER: Stephen O’Keeffe; Harry Ruddle, Barry Coughlan, Tadhg Foley; Shane O’Sullivan, Philip Mahony, Kevin Mahony (0-04); Conor Sheahan (0-03), Paddy Leavy; Dessie Hutchinson (0-03), Pauric Mahony (0-04, 0-02f), Peter Hogan (0-03); Patrick Fitzgerald (0-05, 0-04f), Ian Kenny, Mikey Mahony.

Subs: Ronan Power for Ian Kenny (15); Jake Foley (0-01) for Patrick Fitzgerald (46); Billy O’Keeffe for Mikey Mahony (53) 

DUNGARVAN: Gavin Power; Robbie Wall, John Curran, Tristan Loftus (0-01); Jack Lacey, Darragh Lyons, Mikey Burke; Joe Duggan (0-01), Kealan Daly; Cathal Curran, Johnny Burke (0-02), Eoin O’Callaghan; Patrick Curran (1-05, 0-03f), Colm Curran (0-01f), Michael Kiely (0-01).

Subs: Jack Fitzgerald for Kealan Daly (53); Conor Sheridan for Eoin O’Callaghan (53) 

Referee: Michael O’Brien (Portlaw)

