Knocknagree overcome hosts Macroom to seal Tom Creedon Cup glory

Tom Creedon Cup Final: Knocknagree 0-12 Macroom 0-6

Knocknagree warmed up for their crucial third Cork Senior A championship outing with a deserved Tom Creedon Cup Final win over hosts Macroom. Three times winners of the Cup, Macroom will have been disappointed with their performance in front of the home crowd.

The first half saw the hosts slightly flat and struggling to create much. They were forced into an early sub after Ciaran Condon collided with a Knocknagree player and injured his shoulder after only 12 minutes.

Knocknagree keeper Pa Doyle was called on to make a brilliant save in the first half after he came off his line to deny a powerful shot from Macroom’s Eolann O’Leary. The shot-stopper injured himself in the process but was back on his feet soon after.

Macroom only managed a paltry two points in the first half with Knocknagree posting seven to give themselves a deserved five-point lead at the interval.

Neither side ever really kicked into fifth gear but Knocknagree we’re happy to hold possession and post their scores intermittently, keeping their noses in front the entire game.

Despite it being a low-scoring game, the football on display was rather impressive with nice link-up play and some beautiful scores from range from both teams.

Corner-forward Anthony O’Connor was the danger man for Knocknagree. His frees were vital to keeping his side ahead even when it seemed like Macroom might have been finding a way back into the game.

Macroom turned on the style in the last ten minutes with a few points of their own from Sean Kiely, Alan Quinn and David Horgan but at that stage it was too little too late and Knocknagree would walk away with bragging rights and a trophy to boot.

Scorers for Knocknagree: A O’Connor 0-5 (3f), M McSweeney and E McSweeney 0-2 each, M Dilworth, D Moynihan and DR O’Connor 0-1 each.

Scorers for Macroom: D Horgan 0-3 (3f), A Quinn 0-2, S Kiely 0-1.

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; D Mahoney, K Buckley, G O’Connor; T O’Connor, D O’Mahony, M Mahoney; D Moynihan, D O’Connor; M McSweeney, E McSweeney, DR O’Connor; M Dilworth, N O’Connor, A O’Connor.

Subs: J Dennehy for N O’Connor (45), T O’Mahony for D Moynihan (51), S Daly for M McSweeney (56).

MACROOM: B O’Connell; C Condon, R Buckley, M Corrigan; S Kiely, T Dineen, S Meaney; F Goold, A Quinn; E O’Leary, D Twomey, J O’Riordan; J Murphy, D Horgan, M Cronin.

Subs: D Kiernan for C Condon (12, injury), M Hunt for S Meaney (50), D Cotter for D Twomey (57), E O’Gorman for F Goold (60).

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry).