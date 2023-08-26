Mayo's Kevin McLoughlin announces retirement from inter-county football

Mayo footballer Kevin McLoughlin has announced his retirement from senior inter-county football.

The Knockmore man represented Mayo for 15 years after making his debut in 2009 against Westmeath in the National Football League before making his championship debut against New York later that year.

The half forward was a key member of the Mayo sides which reached All-Ireland SFC finals in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2020, and 2021.

The 34-year-old won eight Connacht SFC titles between 2009 and 2021 - a joint record he holds with teammate Aidan O'Shea. He also won two Allianz League titles, in 2019 and 2023.

Only O'Shea and Andy Moran have made more appearances in a Mayo jersey than McLoughlin. He scored 11-176 in 168 appearances. 77 of those were in championship where he scored 6-71.

His final appearance in a Mayo jersey came in the All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Dublin earlier this year.

McLoughlin said in a statement:

"Over the past 15 years, it has been a privilege to represent Mayo. I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has been part of this journey. I thank all the managers who guided me throughout my Mayo career. I am lucky to have played with amazing team-mates.

"The camaraderie and tightness of the group is something special. It has been a privilege to fight alongside all of them. I will miss the craic we shared and the battles we fought together.

"Thank you to the amazing Mayo supporters. Your enduring support has made representing Mayo truly special. Whether it was MacHale Park or Croke Park those loud passionate roars are something I will always remember. I wish the team every success in 2024 and beyond. I look forward to cheering them on from the stands."

Mayo manager Kevin McStay said:

"Kevin McLoughlin has given sterling service to Mayo GAA over almost two decades. From his minor days to his final efforts against Dublin in Croke Park in early July, he has represented us with great pride and brought great honour to our jersey.

"I want to thank him for the outstanding commitment, enthusiasm and energy he brought to each season. His significant appearances total in league and championship football, and his scoring exploits, point to a footballer of consistency and excellence.

"He was an important part of my first season in charge and the reason we sought him out to commit once more was a straightforward one: we knew when we asked Kevin to do a job, we could trust him to execute that role to the very best of his ability.

"He will be missed but the memories will last. As I said previously about other retirees from Mayo's decade of excellence, we who remain behind are indeed better players and people for having played with and known Kevin McLoughlin."