Hannah Tyrrell on getting in the zone and her Dublin future

In the first half of the All-Ireland ladies football final, Dublin struck 11 points against Kerry and Tyrrell scored eight of them
Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 07:10
Paul Keane

The way Padraig Harrington explains it, 'when you see the crazy eyes, I'm in the zone'.

That's where the magic happens for the golfer and Cork's Amy O'Connor said something similar during the week.

Speaking about her All-Ireland camogie hat-trick in the space of just seconds earlier this month, O'Connor said she too was in that rare state that athletes and sports stars chase - the zone.

O'Connor said that for her it was as if she was 'totally unaware of my surroundings' even though a record 30,191 crowd was at Croke Park that day.

The magic dust fell upon Hannah Tyrrell seven days later. In the first half of the All-Ireland ladies football final, Dublin struck 11 points against Kerry and Tyrrell scored eight of them.

Her first score came after just 15 seconds and she set up Orlagh Nolan for another point 40 seconds later as Dublin's high press on Kerry's kick-out paid off. Of Tyrrell's eight points, four were from frees, three of which she'd played a central role in winning.

"A hat-trick in an All-Ireland final is very different, I don't know how Amy O'Connor did that," said Tyrrell.

"With me, I just felt really good that day. I knew from the first minute of the game, I had scored that nice point. I got a turnover then and we scored another, I just felt on it. I wanted to try to get on the ball as much as possible, to help the team to win. Thankfully every time I shot, the ball went over the bar."

The only other time the former Ireland rugby international can remember feeling like that was against Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, two years ago. She scored 2-7 in that National League game, 2-2 of which came in a three-minute spell as Dublin came from behind to win a humdinger.

"I kind of felt like any shot I took I'd score that day too," said the Na Fianna star. "But Croke Park, to do it there, I don't know, I just felt really good and knew that if I could get on the ball, I could make things happen.

"I would like to have the second-half back, mind, to retake a few of those shots that I took but that's just the perfectionist in me."

It was still enough to land Tyrrell the PwC GPA Women's Player of the Month - Football Final award.

The question now is whether we'll see her back in blue for 2024. It was a challenging year for her, for all sorts of reasons.

Initially, after being hammered by Kerry in the National League in Tralee, she saw little hope of Dublin winning the All-Ireland. She was injured that night in February and was among six changes to the team when they played Kerry again in the All-Ireland decider. That was the theme of Dublin's year, transition.

Off the field, Tyrrell's wife, Sorcha, gave birth to baby Aoife in June. With increased commitments, if the 33-year-old chose to retire now, nobody could blame her.

"It probably is a little easier to walk away now with the All-Ireland medal in the back pocket," she said. "Another part of me is saying, 'Do I have anything left to give?' You're also saying, 'Can I help this team? Can we win again next year?' I'll see how the body feels. It would be really nice to go again. I don't know what I'd do with myself if I did decide to retire."

