Brendan Rogers: McGuinness return not really something for me to worry about

Brendan Rogers admits Derry's bid for history and an Ulster SFC three-in-a-row has suddenly gotten a lot more interesting with the return of Jim McGuinness.

Rogers said he personally 'wasn't too bothered one way or the other' about the Donegal messiah's second coming but he acknowledged that for the struggling county itself, it could be a 'godsend'.

McGuinness previously managed Donegal for four seasons and won three provincial titles, as well as the 2012 All-Ireland.

His return, according to the experienced midfielder, will immediately breathe life and hope into a squad that looked fatigued and uninspired at times in 2023.

"Do I think it'll be a massive impact for them? 100%," said Rogers, the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Month for July.

"I think it will be very positive. It will go from them thinking, 'Down to Division 2, it's been a bit of a rough year, where do we go from here?' To having a winning mentality from the get-go because the players will have an assumption of success, or at least of competing for honours again, even at a national level.

"So it's probably a godsend for everyone in Donegal. For me, personally, I wasn't too bothered one way or the other. It's not really something for me to worry about.

"But for the GAA as a whole, it's good to have all your best personnel out in the GAA environment. You're looking at a UEFA Pro Licence holder, he's spent a lot of time in America, he's coming back to enhance the game of Gaelic football.

"He came up with some brilliant ideas in terms of how he impacted Donegal the last time and a lot of teams took a lot of things from that.

"If he comes back and can bring another string to the bow of the GAA, in terms of how we can learn and progress the game, sure that would be good for everyone.

Derry footballer Brendan Rogers with his Player of the Month Finals award at the PwC offices in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

"The shop window for GAA can only grow when you have the best people around and the best minds. As much as I want Derry to keep winning, at Jim's expense, what you can learn from other teams and other managers as well is unbelievable.

"When you're doing video analysis you kind of see the fingerprints of certain managers and what they can bring. Certainly it would be one to be watching from the corner of your eye, to see what he brings to the game in terms of change."

Rogers feels it would be 'naive' to label McGuinness a cautious, defensive manager.

He was credited for introducing the blanket to Gaelic football in the early 2010s but Rogers feels that's only half the story.

"You'd be very naive to remove the fact that he also brought in a different way to attack," he said.

"It might not have been pretty but what did people expect from a manager? Do they want success or do they want styles of football that are great and there's a few good passes but it doesn't ultimately win anything?"

Rory Gallagher was McGuinness' right hand man when Donegal won the All-Ireland in 2012. Gallagher went on to manage Derry before dramatically departing before this year's Ulster final.

Ciaran Meenagh took over and delivered back to back Ulster titles but it remains to be seen who is in charge of Derry for 2024.

"There's absolutely nothing confirmed," said Rogers. "At this point, there's not even a rumour about what's happening. It's kind of been left for the meantime."

Slaughtneil man Rogers said he would love Meenagh to remain in charge of Derry and to lead them in their pursuit of the All-Ireland.

That's an ambition he believes they can ultimately fulfil despite back to back semi-final defeats to Galway and Kerry.

"Oh yeah," enthused Rogers. "How we have competed against the top teams to date has been fairly good and we are kind of developing how we approach big games in a very positive manner.

"I think we are only getting better. So I am very excited for Derry going forward. Of course I am definitely positive towards us winning an All-Ireland."