Paul Mannion hints at playing with Dublin in 2024

The Kilmacud Crokes attacker returned to Dessie Farrell's squad this season after a two-year absence and claimed a seventh All-Ireland medal.
Dublin footballer Paul Mannion with his Player of the Month Finals award at the PwC offices in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 15:23
Paul Keane

All-Ireland final Man of the Match Paul Mannion has provided Dublin supporters with another boost by indicating that he will continue to play in 2024.

The Kilmacud Crokes attacker returned to Dessie Farrell's squad this season after a two-year absence and capped the comeback with a seventh All-Ireland medal.

He scored five points in last month's final defeat of Kerry and, along with Jack McCaffrey and Stephen Cluxton, who also came out of retirement this year, had a huge influence on the game and Dublin's successful season.

The focus will shortly turn to whether the key trio will stick around for another year with Dean Rock announcing immediately after the final that he was likely to retire. All-Ireland winning captain James McCarthy hinted at possibly retiring too.

Speaking about his own situation, Mannion, the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month in Football - Finals Award winner, suggested that he'll be back in blue in 2024.

Asked if he'll stay on with Dublin, Mannion said: "At the moment, yeah, nothing has changed. Yeah, I've just got to see how we're going with Crokes, how the body is feeling.

"I'm just really hoping that I can stay injury free again over the winter and yeah, sure there's always been one or two changes at the end of every year.

"The squad of 30, 30-plus players, it's never been the exact same each year so I'm sure there will be changes in some respects but where exactly those come from I don't know.

"I'm just going to...yeah, nothing has changed in that respect at the moment (with Dublin). My plan is just to try to stay fit and injury free and have a long and good club championship again."

Mannion celebrated Dublin's latest All-Ireland win with a couple of holiday breaks and recently returned from a trip to Spain.

He has resumed training with All-Ireland club title holders Crokes and is expected to feature for them on Sunday when they play Castleknock in Round 2 of the Dublin SFC at Parnell Park.

A win for Crokes could potentially secure their quarter-final place.

