Limerick to appoint Newcastle West coach Jimmy Lee as new senior football manager

Jimmy Lee is set to be appointed as the new manager of the Limerick senior footballers.
The county's Football Appointment Group will bring Lee's name forward for ratification.
The Newcastle West coach has led his club to two county championships as well as a Munster Senior Club Championship final last season.
He was also involved in the Limerick backroom during the Treaty tenure of his brother Billy.
The county were again searching for a coach after Mark Fitzgerald indicated he did not want the post on a long-term basis.
Fitzgerald had stepped in towards the end of the National League when Ray Dempsey stepped down after a few games at the helm, having replaced long-term manager Billy Lee.