St Finbarrs and St Michaels' Cork Premier Senior Football Championship clash postponed 24 hours

St Finbarrs' meeting with St Michael's in the Cork Premier Senior Football Championship has been postponed by 24 hours.
The Blackrock footballers were set to take on the Togher club in an eagerly anticipated fixture at Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday night.
But due to the Orange Weather Warning and subsequent heavy rainfall across Cork, the decision has been made to push the throw-in time for the match back 24 hours to Saturday evening at 7.30pm.
For anyone who has purchased tickets for the game in advance, they will remain valid for the re-arranged tie.
Cork GAA posted on social media confirming that: "Due to the Orange Weather Warning, the Bon Secours PSFC match St Michael's vs St Finbarr's will not take place tonight.
"It has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Saturday August 19th at 7:30pm in Páirc Uí Rinn. All tickets purchased will be valid for the game tomorrow."