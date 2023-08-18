St Finbarrs and St Michaels' Cork Premier Senior Football Championship clash postponed 24 hours

The match will now take place on Saturday evening with throw-in set for 7.30pm.
St Finbarrs and St Michaels' Cork Premier Senior Football Championship clash postponed 24 hours

POSTPONED: St Finbarrs' meeting with St Michael's in the Cork Premier Senior Football Championship has been postponed by 24 hours.

Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 16:12
Andrew Horgan

St Finbarrs' meeting with St Michael's in the Cork Premier Senior Football Championship has been postponed by 24 hours.

The Blackrock footballers were set to take on the Togher club in an eagerly anticipated fixture at Páirc Uí Rinn on Friday night.

But due to the Orange Weather Warning and subsequent heavy rainfall across Cork, the decision has been made to push the throw-in time for the match back 24 hours to Saturday evening at 7.30pm.

Read More

Turner's Cross set for second pitch inspection ahead of Cork City vs Waterford

For anyone who has purchased tickets for the game in advance, they will remain valid for the re-arranged tie.

Cork GAA posted on social media confirming that: "Due to the Orange Weather Warning, the Bon Secours PSFC match St Michael's vs St Finbarr's will not take place tonight.

"It has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Saturday August 19th at 7:30pm in Páirc Uí Rinn. All tickets purchased will be valid for the game tomorrow."

More in this section

Draws made for Munster Colleges Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí Draws made for Munster Colleges Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí
Egan's side ready for stern test against Barrs Egan's side ready for stern test against Barrs
Dublin v Kerry - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final James Horan on the case for Brian Howard and hoping Dublin inspire others
<p>NEW MAN: Keith Rossiter</p>

Keith Rossiter to become new Wexford senior hurling manager

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd