Draws made for Munster Colleges Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí

The draws have been made for this year's Munster Post-Primary U19 competitions. 
11th February 2023 St. Francis college, Rochestown's goalkeeper Mikey O'Connell saves from St. Brendan's College's Cillian Courtney during the Corn Ui Mhuiri final in Mallow. 

Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 17:39
Tony Leen

HOLDERS Cashel Community School will have a South Tipp derby in their Dr Harty Cup group phase with meetings against Our Ladys Templemore as well as Cork's North Mon.

The draw was made for Munster PPS's Senor Hurling and football (Corn Ui Mhuiri) championships on Thursday with 21 schools competing for the hurling blue riband and 19 for the football, including debutants Coachford College and St Pat's, Castleisland.

There are also new entries in the Harty Cup with Rice College and CBS Carrick-on-Suir competing. Last year's beaten Harty finalists, Thurles CBS, are grouped with St Colmans Fermoy, Pobailscoil na Trionide Youghal and St Josephs SS Tulla.

In the football championship, the defending champions St Brendan’s Killarney are paired with Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig, Patrician Academy Mallow, and St Flannans of Ennis. Last March's beaten finalists, St. Francis College Rochestown are in Group B with Presentation Milltown, Colaiste na Sceilge and DLS, Macroom.

Dr. Harty Cup (U19 SHC) 

Group A: Midleton CBS, Rice College Ennis, Scoil na Trionoide, Doon, CBC Cork. 

Group B: Thurles CBS, St Colman's Fermoy, PnT Youghal, St Josephs SS Tulla 

Group C: Ardscoil Ris, St Flannans, De La Salle Waterford, Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig. 

Group D: Charleville CBS, Nenagh CBS, Hamilton HS Bandon 

Group E: John The Baptist CS Hospital, Castletroy College CBS Carrick-on-Suir 

Group F: Cashel CS, North Mon, Our Ladys Templemore

Corn Uí Mhuirí (U19 SFC) 

Group A: Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, Coachford College, PS Chorcha Dhuibhne, Chroist Ri 

Group B: St Francis College Rochestown, Presentation Milltown, Coláiste na Sceilge, De La Salle College, Macroom 

Group C: St Brendan's Killarney, Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig, Patrician Academy Mallow, St Flannans Ennis 

Group D: CSN Bishopstown, Skibbereen CC, Tralee CBS, Hamilton HS Bandon 

Group E: Abbey CBS, St Pat's Castleisland, Clonakilty CC

