Maurice Brosnan: The rise of streaming means we’re able to watch more GAA than ever

They were the first dreamers. It is coming up on 14 years since current Kerry analyst John C. O’Shea approached the county board with a radical idea. Dr Crokes were playing An Ghaeltacht in the County League in Killarney. Why not bring it to the world?

The likes of Eoin Brosnan, Kieran O’Leary and Johnny Buckley taking on a side that won a West Kerry title the previous year. A matchup that could spark interest from Lewis Road to the United Kingdom, with a sizeable An Gaeltacht cohort in London at the time. Thanks to an internet broadcast, they could stream the game live.

“The iPhone 2 had just come out,” says O’Shea. “2G was the best coverage you could get. We streamed it with cameras, commentators and a scoreboard. I remember sending the request into the county board and it was like, where is this coming from?

"I was volunteering as part of a gang. We ended up winning a MacNamee Award for it. We got to the county final that year. We streamed that too and 20,000 people watched it.”

Fast forward to today. The club championship is up and running and you can watch more of it than ever. O’Shea streams local Kerry fixtures for Clubber TV. They recently penned a rights deal with Kerry GAA to show 60 championship games per year to a domestic and global audience for the next three seasons.

Last weekend the platform broadcast 33 games from five different counties. An annual pass costs €99. Streaming comes at a cost and the majority of counties now offer season deals. It’s not television presentation and nor is it reasonable to expect that.

“Comparing TV broadcasts to streaming is unfair,” stresses Maidhcí Ó Súilleabháin, the Head of Production at Nemeton. They are the company that produce TG4’s GAA coverage.

“It is apple and oranges. A county board might be streaming for a limited audience and can’t invest huge money into operators. With TV, you have the scope because it is a national broadcaster. The budget is just bigger.

"We’ve been doing it a long time now, 22 years. There is a lot of experience in the company in terms of how to prepare for a game and how to crew it up. Our standard OTB is five or six cameras, replays, graphics, commentators, all of that.

“On Sunday we are in Wexford and Mayo for two live games. Mayo will be a three-camera job, Wexford is five. All the preparation and research required makes it a fairly big operation.”

Streaming of a local GAA match in Kerry. Pic credit: John C O'Shea.

Covid was the catalyst for much of this digital revolution. Several counties were forced to scramble together a streaming service, others capitalised on the opportunity to improve their existing framework. A platform, internet, shelter are all basic requirements.

The first game DubsTV streamed was the 2018 county final. The idea stemmed from Commercial & Marketing Director Tomás Quinn and esteemed commentator Oisin Langan. He had previously provided audio-only commentary and contributed to Dublin’s free streaming service with full live matches available through social media.

During the pandemic they improved the WIFI infrastructure in Parnell Park and made the most of the platform as an opportunity to promote the club game. Currently, they provide games across Twitter, YouTube and Facebook Live with plans in place to explore TikTok in the near future.

The recent meeting of Ballyboden St Endas and Ballymun Kickhams attracted over 35,000 combined views. There is quality and a considerable potential audience. The key is bringing them together.

O’Shea was in Tralee last Sunday for Fossa’s victory. Any day you get to witness and capture David Clifford’s genius is a good day.

“It was a privilege to watch the games last weekend for example. The Clifford brothers were awesome and they’ve a great team around them. That got the best viewership, I think. There is also the diaspora. People abroad just gobble up this.

“I was in Croke Park when New York won the Junior final last month. They were talking about the joy of having club matches, there was a time they had to pay five grand to watch games in the Setanta sports days.”

No one is suggesting the club game can replace the intercounty game when it comes to public internet and marketability. But it hasn’t maxed out either.

“In the early rounds of county championship, you are pushing it,” says Ó Súilleabháin. “County final stage can be of national interest. Since the split season, the opportunity is there to showcase games now.

"We consider what we show very carefully, we try to be different and not go for the same one every year. We did the Kerry hurling final last week, Crotta O'Neills defeated Lixnaw and won their first county title in 55 years. There were great scenes at the end of the game.

“There is a long window there for club GAA. It is like when the leagues were first broadcast or ladies’ football. It takes time to develop and capture the audience. The club has the potential to do that.

“It is where you get a mix of the upcoming stars and the stars at their peak. Ferocious rivalries between parishes. That is something that is unique. For a broadcaster, if you can capture that emotion and tell that story for the viewer, it is special.”