Derek McGrath is out of race for Wexford hurling job

The former Waterford manager confirmed that he met the selection committee  
Former Waterford hurling manager Derek McGrath
Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 15:29
John Fogarty

Derek McGrath has confirmed to the Irish Examiner that he has withdrawn from the race to succeed Darragh Egan as Wexford Senior Hurling manager.

The former Waterford manager confirmed that he met the selection committee for almost three hours last Sunday night having just returned from a family holiday.

However the committee being mandated to return with a full backroom team as opposed to just a manager prior to any appointment being made is believed to have been a crucial reason why McGrath has withdrawn his name.

McGrath has been involved on the Wexford club scene over the past two seasons having coached Faythe Harriers.

Outgoing Wexford Under-20 Keith Rossiter is the other candidate who has been interviewed by the special committee set up by the County Board.

