Minor star football team of the year announced

This year's Electric Ireland GAA minor star football team of the year has been revealed, with finalists Derry and Monaghan dominating with 11 players between them
MINOR STAR: Kerry's Paddy Lane in action against Kildare in the All-Ireland MFC quarter-final. Pic: INPHO/Ben Brady

Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 11:41
TJ Galvin

This year's Electric Ireland GAA minor star football team of the year has been revealed, with finalists Derry and Monaghan dominating with 11 players between them.

Derry star Johnny McGuckian has also been named as the Electric Ireland minor star player of the year. The wing forward was outstanding as Derry secured the All-Ireland MFC title on a 1-13 to 0-9 scoreline in his second year at the grade.

The rest of the team is comprised of two players from Kerry, one from Dublin, and one from Mayo.

Monaghan shotstopper Jamie Mooney is picked in goals with teammate Jack Lynch named at corner back. Derry's Fionn McEldowney takes the full back spot with Mayo's Eoin McGreal in the other corner.

Two more Derry players are named in the half back line with Cahir Spears at wing back and James Sargent in the centre. Ryan Mitchell is Dublin's sole representative on the other wing.

There is a Kerry and Derry combination at midfield with the Kingdom's Ben Murphy joined by Derry's Tommy Rogers.

Monaghan duo Seán Óg McElwain and Tommy Mallen join McGuckian in the half forward line.

Derry's Conall Higgins and Monaghan's Matthew Finn are selected in the full forward line alongside Kerry star Paddy Lane.

2023 Electric Ireland football minor star team of the year: 1. Jamie Mooney (Monaghan and Cremartin Shamrocks); 2. Jack Lynch (Monaghan and Monaghan Harps), 3. Fionn McEldowney (Derry and Slaughtneil), 4. Eoin McGreal (Mayo and Garrymore); 5. Cahir Spiers (Derry and Magherafelt), 6. James Sargent (Derry and Lavey), 7. Ryan Mitchell (Dublin and Erin's Isle); 8. Ben Murphy (Kerry and Austin Stacks), 9. Tommy Rogers (Derry and Kilrea); 10. Seán Óg McElwain (Monaghan and Scotstown), 11. Tommy Mallen (Monaghan and Scotstown), 12. Johnny McGuckian (Derry and Watty Grahams Glen); 13. Conall Higgins (Derry and Magherafelt), 14. Matthew Finn (Monaghan and Emyvale), 15. Paddy Lane (Kerry and Austin Stacks).

Sarah Sharkey, Group Sponsorship & PR Manager at Electric Ireland, commented: “We have been provided with another season full of epic performances, outstanding players and plenty of major and minor moments. Electric Ireland applauds Johnny McGuckian of Derry who is the well-deserved recipient of Electric Ireland Minor Star Football Player of the Year. Johnny has been vital to the Derry squad and certainly has a bright future as he moves through the adult ranks.” 

GAA President Larry McCarthy said: “I congratulate all the players in this year's Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year, extending a special mention to Johnny McGuckian of Derry on picking up the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Player of the Year. I would like to thank the players for their commitment this season, their parents and families for all the support they offer and their clubs and coaches for their commitment to these young players.”

