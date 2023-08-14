Kerry's real hurt: Dublin are taking it all away

Chapter 2 in Jackie Tyrrell’s book The Warrior’s Code, is aptly titled ‘Never Enough’.

In the opening lines, Tyrrell takes the reader to New Year’s Day in 2016, to Larchfield in Kilkenny city at 9am, when the air temperature was close to zero.

A blanket of frost had coated the ground like icing sugar so Tyrrell stamped his feet along both 20-metre lines of the James Stephens' pitch, his footprints acting as markers for the starting and finishing points for a set of runs designed to punish his muscles and unleash torture on his mind.

The rest of the squad were in Thailand on the team holiday but Tyrrell didn’t go, wanting to use the time to get fit ahead of the season. Tyrrell was fully ready for the pain. He wanted it. He needed to feel that burn, almost as a reminder of the hurt of missing out on the 2015 All-Ireland final to injury, as another mental note of never wanting to miss out on that kind of action again.

“I won my ninth All-Ireland medal that day but I played no part in the match,” wrote Tyrrell. “That admission may sound vulgar to so many players who would kill for just one All-Ireland medal but that is who I am. That’s the kind of wild ambition and selfishness which has made us who we are in Kilkenny. Henry Shefflin is the only GAA player in history with ten All-Ireland medals. And I desperately want to join him.”

Tyrrell never got to join Shefflin on that illustrious pedestal. The 2016 All-Ireland final, which Kilkenny lost to Tipperary, was Tyrrell’s last day in a Kilkenny jersey. Nine All-Irelands is an incredible haul for any player but Tyrrell’s mindset of wanting more underlined just why he and so many of his team-mates won as much as they did. More really never was enough.

There was a time though, when such records, or even the thought of multiple players – in both codes - winning nine All-Ireland medals would have been inconceivable. Noel Skehan did finish his career with a staggering nine All-Irelands but, considering that three of them were won as a non-playing sub, eight was long considered the magic number.

Only a tiny handful of players had gone that high up the mountain and into that zone, where the air is thinner than anywhere else; Christy Ring, John Doyle, Frank Cummins, Pat Spillane, Ger Power, Ogie Moran, Paidí Ó Sé and Mikey Sheehy.

Yet Ring, Doyle, Cummins and Skehan were overtaken during the last decade. And Ó Sé, Sheehy, Spillane, Power and Moran were finally passed out at the end of last month.

In his newspaper column that morning, Marc Ó Sé wrote about attending a pre-final forum in the Meadowlands hotel in Tralee the previous week, and the undercurrent of angst, and potential agony, laid bare before Kerry.

Ó Sé mentioned a sentence spoken at the event by his former team-mate, Dara O Cinnéide, which neatly encapsulated the trepidation ransacking Kerry minds.

“They (Dublin) are taking it all away from us,” stated O Cinnéide. It was obvious what he was referring to; as well as completing the six-in-a-row, when the great Kerry team under Mick O’Dwyer could only get to four-in-a-row, three of Dublin’s most decorated warriors – James McCarthy, Stephen Cluxton and Michael Fitzsimons – now had the opportunity to become the first footballers to win nine All-Irelands.

After the 2020 final success, McCarthy, Cluxton, Fitzsimons, Cian O’Sullivan, Philly McMahon, Michael Darragh Macauley and Kevin McMenamon joined that list of five Kerry greats as the holders of eight All-Irelands.

Before the All-Ireland final though, not only were Kerry fearful that they might not win the game - they were also on edge over a record which, many thought would never be equalled, was now firmly in danger of being surpassed.

“History matters to Kerry football,” wrote O Sé. “I have skin in the history game as Paidí, along with Ger Power, Ogie Moran, Mikey Sheehy and Pat Spillane have been at the head of that chart for the bones of 40 years. And I take pride in that. It will hurt too if they are not there this evening.

“A place in history and in the record books may not be the be-all and end-all, but it matters. And it is not just in the counting; it’s what you perceive your jersey to be.”

Every jersey handed down, especially a successful one, is like a badge of honour passed on from player to player like a family heirloom. Every player accepts the history stitched into that garment but it means even more again against a traditional rival, especially when there is so much at stake in that rivalry, particularly in an All-Ireland final.

What made some of those past successes so satisfying for Kerry under O’Dwyer was that five of those eight wins came in finals against Dublin – 1975, 1978, 1979, 1984 and 1985.

Dublin won just three of their last nine titles in finals against Kerry, but their latest win was all the sweeter again because it came at a time when some felt this Dublin crew might not win any more All-Irelands.

"I have no doubt in saying that,” said James McCarthy afterwards “it was the most special All-Ireland I’ve ever won."

Having lost the previous two semi-finals sweetened the taste but striding into the record books alongside Cluxton and Fitzsimons surely added a sugar lump for McCarthy. In that context, the taste had also never felt more bitter for Kerry.

The new hand of history held even more of a shadow over Kerry afterwards considering that 11 Dublin players now have eight or more All-Ireland medals; Dean Rock, Ciarán Kilkenny, Davy Byrne and Cormac Costello also won an eighth medal on Sunday.

It has been an incredible decade for Dublin but it has been an unbelievable couple of decades for modern GAA players and their stockpiling of All-Ireland medals.

When Shefflin won his ninth medal in 2012 (along with Noel Hickey), he was the first player to have won nine All-Irelands on the field of play.

In hurling’s rich iconography, the feats of Ring and Doyle’s achievement in winning eight All-Irelands on the field of play towered into the sky like a beacon for decades. Cummins won his first All-Ireland in 1967 as a non-playing sub but he crowned a remarkable career when joining that duo, along with Skehan, after winning his eighth All-Ireland medal in 1983.

Now? Ring, Doyle and Cummins are just three of 15 hurlers with eight or more All-Ireland medals. Shefflin is unique in the GAA world with ten All-Irelands but, similar to McCarthy, Cluxton and Fitzsimons, Skehan, JJ Delaney, Tyrrell, Tommy Walsh and Hickey also have nine All-Irelands.

Delaney missed the 2006 final due to a knee injury but, similar to Ring, Doyle and Hickey he also won eight All-Irelands on the field of play.

However, those three aren’t the only ones to manage that feat; Eddie Brennan, Eoin Larkin and Richie Power also won eight All-Irelands on the pitch. Michael Kavanagh, Michael Fennelly and Aidan Fogarty also won eight All-Irelands.

Seven more Kilkenny hurlers have seven All-Ireland medals, three of whom are from the modern era – Brian Hogan, TJ Reid and Richie Hogan. Reid and Richie Hogan could have actually won 12 All-Irelands as they were both involved in Kilkenny teams that lost finals in 2010, 2016, 2019, 2022 and 2023.

Behind them, eight more Kilkenny players, and Tipperary’s Jimmy Doyle, have six medals, before the list of five All-Ireland medal winners has a longer, but more familiar, look about it. Of the 52 players with five All-Irelands, 18 are from the current Limerick squad.

How many medals could some of those Limerick players yet end up with? Kyle Hayes is still only 25. At the same age, Shefflin had just three All-Irelands, two less than what Hayes currently has.

The recent stockpiling by so many players has largely been a by-product of so many modern empires ruling the terrain like never before. Who could have said at the outset of the last decade that Dublin would win nine of the next 13 titles? How many medals could some of the current Dubs yet end up with?

All-Irelands have never been harder to win. And, yet, more players are winning more of them than ever before.