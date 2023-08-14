Kerry dual player Rob Monahan set to join Melbourne AFL club Carlton

One of Kerry’s most precocious dual players Rob Monahan is on the cusp of signing a two year contract with Melbourne AFL club Carlton.

Monahan, who plays football with Ardfert and hurling with Kilmoyley, is set to head Down Under in late October or early November to join up with his new teammates in the Australian Football League.

Monahan was a member of Tomas O Se’s Kerry U-20 squad this year and he was also wanted by the Kerry U-20 Hurling management as he is an accomplished hurler with Kilmoyley. He would also be viewed a certainty to get a call up to the Kerry senior squad as he is a midfielder/wing forward which are two areas that Jack O’Connor needs to bolster.

Monahan played with Ardfert on Saturday night in the Kerry Junior Premier club championship, which his side lost narrowly to Firies, while he also played with Kilmoyley in senior hurling championship but they lost out in the semi-final to eventual winners Crotta O’Neills.

The dual star was a huge performer for Mercy Mounthawk in the Corn Ui Mhuiri over the past two seasons and is currently awaiting the results of his Leaving Cert exams.

In recent time he was in Dublin on four occasions being assessed at AFL kicking sessions and went through various tests that included, running, vertical jump, 20-metre spring, agility test and 2km time trial.

AUSSIE RULES: Mercy Mounthawk's Rob Monahan and Daniel Kirby with St. Brendan's Cian Lynch and Timmy Moynihan go for the ball. Photo: Don MacMonagle

It is believed he impressed the Carton Blues with his athleticism, kicking ability with both feet and his overall interest in the AFL. He traveled from Kerry during the summer months before his final trial took place two weeks ago at the beginning of August, after which the offer of a two year contract was put on the table before him.

While Monahan was not available for comment, sources within the Ardfert club indicated that Rob may travel to Melbourne in September for two weeks to sign the contract and to see the club facilities before he makes the move in either October or November to pursue a professional career in AFL.

Should he complete the move, he will join 11 other Irish players currently playing in the AFL which include former Kerry minor star Mark O’Connor.

It is also known that three other Kerry players have attracted the interest of AFL scouts, and they include Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine), Will Shine (Killarney Legion) and Darragh Lyne (Killarney Legion).

As of yet there are no indications that any of the three wish to travel to Australia nor have they been offered a contract.