Bríd Stack: Dublin train thundered to glory but Kerry abandoned what had worked for them

We wondered beforehand if the big blue train, that had noticeably started to gather pace in their last two games, would keep rolling on.

Turned out it hadn’t even reached top speed.

Dublin peaked at exactly the right time which is some achievement with a team that lost so many of its biggest stars.

Efficient shot selection, high pressure on the kickout, intense pace and power – they thundered into this game from throw-in and every bit of a breaking ball in that first half had a Dublin player pouncing first.

On the flip side, Kerry looked lacklustre. Instead of pressing up, they were retracting, inviting that pressure on them and Dublin, in this form, will run hard at you all day. It was like Kerry abandoned what they had done so successfully all year.

Hannah Tyrrell had an absolute day out. She had eight points, four from play and one wide by half-time and I thought it was a bit naive of Kerry management not to react quicker.

Kerry initially deployed Kayleigh Cronin as a sweeper but I feel, positionally, she sat too close to the Kerry goal for her role to provide the desired effect. As one of their best defenders, I felt she should have been tasked with Tyrell from the start.

When Kerry came out and actually pressed Dublin in the second half they got some reward from it. Emma Costello was one of the standout players for Kerry that took the game by the scruff of the neck. Every time she ran at the Dublin defence, Kerry seemed to get some change out of it.

Niamh Carmody scored a point from play, they worked harder than they did in the first to draw frees and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh converted three to leave five points between them. At that point they really needed to press Dublin even harder on the kick-out but they didn’t. Or maybe just couldn’t.

Niamh Hetherington came in and scored soon after and that was a sign of Dublin’s efficiency, especially in the middle third and also the difference between the two benches.

Dublin had composure, efficiency, pace and controlled aggression from the first minute. Yes, they put in the fouls but even those were controlled, in different parts of the field and exactly whenever they needed to slow down the ball.

Their game management was outstanding. That doesn’t happen by accident. Having a dozen-plus girls who already had All-Ireland medals in their pocket, with Mick Bohan conducting it from start to finish, proved vital.

Right from throw-in, the influence of Jennifer Dunne was clear to see. Dunne was a powerhouse at midfield, if the kind noticeably missing the previous day out against Kerry. Herself and Lauren Magee were key in Dublin’s middle third. The strength of Dublin’s midfield meant they had two points from play within the first minute.

Kerry didn’t have the big cushion at half-time that they’d had all summer. That’s when your bench strength and your captain’s injury really becomes significant.

I’ve seen players with cruciate injuries play in All-Ireland finals twice before.

Ciara O’Sullivan did hers in our semi-final in 2012. She took the few short weeks to strengthen it and Eamonn (Ryan) started her in the final and to be fair, it worked out for Cork.

In 2019, Nicole Owens injured her cruciate. Mick Bohan started her in the semi-final and she lasted a few minutes. It’s a risk you take.

For me, if you do take that gamble, it’s better to roll that dice from the start. You can’t bank on someone carrying an injury like that to come in and change a game for you.

By not starting Siofra O’Shea Kerry were also down a sub and by the time she came on, the damage had been done.

Louise had kicked 11 points off Leah Caffrey in the league. The second day out at start of June she kicked 1-6 and all of that while dove-tailing off Siofra.

Louise had a brilliant season partly because the pressure was taken off her by Siofra who was always pulling away another very strong defender that might usually be there to do a man-marking job on Louise. In these side’s last meeting, O'Shea's endless work-rate and turnovers out the field allowed Louise and Hannah O’Donoghue to stay deep, with lots of space to exploit.

Great credit must go to Leah Caffrey too. She was outstanding. Louise had gotten the better of her twice this year but was well marshalled by Caffrey on the big day.

O’Donoghue's injury in the semi-final was unlucky for Kerry too. In their last day out against Dublin, she showed huge grit and the cut that Kerry needed. They only got 40 minutes out of her on Sunday as she clearly carried that ankle injury into the game. Going in with two of your key forwards under pressure was always going to be tough.

But hats off to Dublin. They were hurting from 2021. They had to rebuild when they lost so many key players and peaking at the right time does not come by chance. That’s down to full buy-in from all players who have complete trust in their astute management.

The LGFA marked their 50th anniversary by honouring all the previous winning captains and I was lucky enough to be a guest in attendance. A lovely luncheon celebration which allowed for the mingling of many generations of players to share their All-Ireland experiences down through the years. We got to meet a lot of that great Kerry team who we never had the opportunity to see on film and to be honest, there was a few of them looked like they could still tog out.

They spoke with such excitement before the game of their hope for the current crop of Kerry players to bring the Brendan Martin Cup back to the Kingdom. There was a sense it was now or never for this group with their core leaders having soldiered for many years in the green and gold, through the good times and the not-so-good.

But this day belonged to the modern powerhouse in ladies football and that is undoubtedly Mick Bohan’s Dublin. Carla Rowe claims the special honour of becoming the 50th All-Ireland winning captain and Kerry’s quest for that coveted Celtic Cross must roll on for another year.