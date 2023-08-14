The 'real Derry' take intermediate title

All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie final replay:

Derry 1-17 Meath 1-9

Derry claimed the Glen Dimplex All Ireland Intermediate Camogie crown, thanks to a superb team display in Clones. After last week’s drama at Croke Park, the Oak Leaf County were deserving winners, as a fine spread of scorers as well as a dominant rearguard helped them back to the senior ranks.

“When you put together good team performances you get your just rewards. Everybody was talking about what Meath did last Sunday but didn’t give us enough credit – it hurt a lot of our players”, explained Derry boss, PJ O’Mullan.

“We got back in on Monday night and looked at it. It wasn’t what Meath were doing right, it was what we were doing wrong. The players were wonderful from start to finish.

“Today, we decided if they got a purple patch that we had to react. So they got 1-1 to get back to a point and we replied with 1-2. Our big players stood up, the decision making was better – we scored 1-17, and I think if you played like we did, you deserve to win an All-Ireland.

“We were together for five and a half hours last Monday. We felt when we looked at everything, we couldn’t be as bad again. We decided that if Meath wanted to win an All-Ireland they had to beat the real Derry. If the real Derry turned up, we knew Meath would have to be exceptional. We hadn’t beaten Meath in a couple of years, today we decided no matter what happened we were going push on”.

Scorers for Derry: A Shaw (0-7, 3 frees, 2 45s); S O’Connor (1-0); A McAllister (0-3, 1 free); E McGuigan, M McNicholl, M Hegarty (0-2 each); D O’Kane (0-1)

Scorers for Meath: A Minogue (1-6, 1-0 pen, 0-5 frees); E O’Connell, A Gaffney, S Leonard (0-1 each)

DERRY: N Gribbin, N Quinn, L Lennon, S McGill, R Downey, A Ní Chaiside, L McKenna, D O’Kane, A McGill, M McNicholl, A McAllister, E McGuigan, A Shaw, R McAllister, M Hegarty.

Subs: S O’Connor for McGill (27), O Hill for Hegarty (60), E McCloskey for McKenna (60), B McCullagh for Shaw (60)

MEATH: T Murphy, R O’Neill, C Coffey, S Payne, T King, M Clinch, L Devine, A Lally, A Minogue, A Gaffney, A Donnelly, O O’Halloran, C Foley, E O’Connell, E Burke.

Subs: S Leonard for Lally (ht), G Connolly for O’Halloran (43), G Coleman for Donnelly (58), E O’Brien for Gaffney (60)

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)