Dublin SFC: O'Dwyer goal clinches 'Boden victory over Ballymun Kickhams

The Go-Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Football Championship commenced on Wednesday evening with Castleknock impressing in attack as they defeated Skerries Harps by 2-17 to 1-12 at Parnell Park.

Four Tommy McDaniels points were just reward for a dominant Castleknock in the early stages and Luke Swan’s 14th minute goal left Harps with a mountain to climb.

They gradually found their way back into contention however with a Ciaran Murphy goal in the 18th minute reducing their arrears to five points by half-time.

A trio of Stephen Smith points added momentum to their challenge but some poor wides and the concession of a 52nd minute goal to Senan Forker put paid to their chances.

Later that night, a late goal from substitute Ryan O’Dwyer clinched a 1-16 to 1-11 victory for Ballyboden St Enda’s over Ballymun Kickhams.

Boden started on the front foot with two Ross McGarry points helping build a five-point lead but Dean Rock replied with a brace of points to leave Ballymun trailing by 0-8 to 0-7 at the break.

A Robbie Bolger goal added momentum to the Kickhams challenge upon the restart but with Warren Egan and Colm Basquel both kicking three points from play over the hour, St Enda’s struck 1-2 in the closing minutes to confirm their win.

Across the city in O’Toole Park, Luke Breathnach amassed 0-9 in helping Ballinteer St John’s to overcome Templeogue Synge Street by 3-14 to 4-8.

Donnacha Carey, Mark McNally and Liam Fenton all netted for St John’s with goals at the opposite end from Killian O’Gara, Mark Treanor, Scott McConnell and Lorcan O’Dell proving in vain for Synger by the final whistle.

On Friday night, goals in the first-half from Michael Concarr and Sean Lowry proved pivotal as St Vincent’s edged Whitehall Colmcille by 2-11 to 1-11 in Parnell Park.

Whitehall, who trailed by 2-6 to 0-5 at the break, improved significantly in the second-half with a Rory Kerins goal in the 32nd minute offering hopes of a comeback but that score and six points by Cormac Costello failed to reel in their opponents.

The action resumed on Saturday afternoon as Thomas Davis netted three goals in the second-half to defeat Lucan Sarsfields by 3-12 to 1-9 at O’Toole Park.

Sean Cleary’s 6th minute goal helped Lucan to a narrow 1-4 to 0-6 interval lead but goals upon the resumption from Mark Nolan, Conor Guilfoyle and Davy Keogh were just reward for a dominant Thomas Davis side.

The second match in Kimmage saw Raheny recover from a disappointing first-half showing to edge Cuala by 1-10 to 1-6.

Luke Keating’s 18th minute goal saw Cuala to a 1-3 to 0-1 interval advantage but their opponents dominated matters after the break, spurred on by a Cian Ivers goal in the 36th minute.

Cuala offered little in attack, despite four points from play from Con O’Callaghan, with scores from Brian Fenton, Brian Howard and Rob Hennelly just reward for the control they exerted.

In Parnell Park, Kilmacud Crokes were pushed all the way before edging St Sylvester’s by 0-14 to 2-5 with Cian O’Connor’s brace of points proving central to their victory.

The holders led by 0-6 to 0-2 at the interval but an Alex Wright penalty in the 32nd minute brought the Malahide side right back into contention.

Crokes regrouped thanks to points by Dara Mullin, O’Connor, Conor Casey and Mark O’Leary but a Mark Hazley goal in the 51st minute offered renewed hope to Syls prior to O’Connor’s telling late intervention.

Earlier in the day, two goals in the opening-half from Liam Connerton proved telling as St Jude’s defeated Na Fianna by 2-11 to 1-10.

The Longford attacker struck in the 12th and 27th minutes to prompt a 2-7 to 0-7 interval lead with Conor McHugh’s goal in injury-time arriving too late to spare Na Fianna their fate.