Dr Crokes squeeze past Dingle in heavyweight Kerry Club SFC clash

Kerry Club SFC: Dr Crokes 1-9 Dingle 0-11

They’ve been doing it for decades. Even when not at their outright best, Dr Crokes find a way to get over the line and such was the case on Saturday as two of the Kerry Club SFC ante-post favourites squared up at Austin Stack Park.

Ahead by three with as many minutes remaining in Tralee, Crokes had to withstand a late Dingle spurt in a tie that never sparked as expected.

Seven of Kerry’s beaten All-Ireland final squad were on display and therein may lie a tale – while the Clifford brothers inspired Fossa to a surprise win over Gaeltacht in the curtain-raiser, there was a hint of hangover about the heavyweight clash that followed.

Having said that, Micheal Burns for the winners, and Dingle’s Paul Geaney certainly lit up the fare in quality cameos, especially the busy Killarney centre-forward, who was the decisive influence on the piece.

Paul Geaney too looked really lively in front of watching Kerry boss Jack O’Connor, kicking the opening score and leading an inside line of Geaney family members. Between Paul, Conor and Dylan Geaney, Dingle harvested eight of their eleven points.

Burns led the Crokes attack with real zest and energy, and crucially converted the penalty that swung the contest Dr Crokes’ way in the 38th minute.

Crokes led 0-5 to 0-4 at the break but eight minutes after the resumption, David Shaw did well to rescue a wild Courtney free and as he made for goal, he was upended by Dingle’s Conor O’Sullivan. Burns made no mistake from the spot.

It spirited Crokes into a two-point lead, and there is no better possession side in Kerry to manage the game and the clock thereafter.

The sides were level, 0-3 apiece, after the first quarter, Paul Geaney and Brian Devane hitting fine scores for Dingle, and Mikey Casey on target twice for Crokes.

Conor Geaney added another Dingle point before the ageless – and still very effective - Brian Looney replying for Dr Crokes. David Shaw edged Crokes in front at the interval.

When Mark O'Shea pointed in the 48th minute it made it a four-point gap (1-8 to 0-7), but two quick Paul Geaney frees made it an edgy, chess-like last quarter.

Crokes were down to 14 when Evan Looney was black-carded but they struck for a crucial safety point via Burns. Appropriately.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: M Burns (1-2, 1-0 pen, 1f), M Casey, D Shaw (0-2 each), M O’Shea, B Looney, T Doyle (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dingle: P Geaney (0-4, 2f), C Geaney (0-3, 2f), T O’Sullivan, B Devane, C Flannery, D Geaney (0-1 each).

DR CROKES: S Murphy; J Payne, N O’Shea, D Naughton; C Keating, G White, E Looney; M O’Shea, D Shaw; B Courtney, M Burns, B Looney; M Casey, T Doyle, G O’Shea.

Subs: M Potts for Courtney (48), D Casey for G O’Shea (58), C McMahon for Casey (58)

DINGLE: G Courtney; C Flannery, C. O’Sullivan, T O’Sullivan; D O’Sullivan, T O’Sullivan, M Flannery; B. O’Sullivan L O’Connor; C Bambury, M Geaney, B Devane; C Geaney, P Geaney, D Geaney.

Subs: P Devane for B Devane (56), E Hoare for C O’Sullivan (59).

Referee: Sean Joy (Laune Rangers)