Mayo's Jason Doherty announces retirement from intercounty football

Jason Doherty has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

33-year-old Doherty's retirement brings an end to his 12-year career in the green and red of Mayo.

Doherty will continue to line out in the Mayo intermediate championship with his club, Burrishoole.

The forward - a starter in three All-Ireland finals for Mayo; 2012, '16 and '17 - made 62 championship appearances for his county, scoring 6-49 along the way.

Doherty begun his intercounty career against London back in 2012, and subsequently finished up with the county after playing minutes in their quarter-final loss to Dublin this term.

Speaking on his retirement, Doherty said: "Playing for Mayo has been a huge honour for me since I first pulled on the jersey as a Mayo minor in 2007. I am so thankful for the experiences I've had and the memories I've made over the last 13 years.

"There were so many ups and downs along the way, but I feel incredibly lucky to have shared a dressing room with a bunch of highly driven, ambitious and talented guys who have now become friends for life.

"There are so many people who helped me along the way, including my club Burrishoole, the management teams who trusted me to wear the green and red jersey and every teammate I've has since 2011 who motivated me to max out on my efforts to reach a shared goal."

Current Mayo manager, Kevin McStay added: "When I was appointed Mayo manager, one of the first players I sought out was Jason. Every Mayo supporter is aware of his importance over the past decade. He was solid as a rock and a highly intelligent footballer with an instinctive understanding of what was needed on the field at any given time.

"He was also prepared to sacrifice himself for the team. He gave everything in 2023, when he recovered from his second serious injury to play for Mayo, but from talking to him at length, I respect his decision to step away now as he feels the time is right.

"Those who remain behind him are better players and men for having played with Jason Doherty."