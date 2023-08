Cork and Waterford Senior hurling champions to face off in Munster quarter-final

Cork and Waterford senior hurling champions will face off in a Munster quarter-final at a Waterford venue on November 4/5 following Thursday night’s provincial club draws.

For the second year in a row, the winners from the Déise will be in action at the quarter-final stage – would-be Munster winners Ballygunner defeated Tipperary’s Kilruane MacDonaghs in Walsh Park last November prior to beating Na Piarsaigh and Ballyea.

As they received a bye for the county reaching the All-Ireland final, Limerick’s senior champions will await the victors in the semi-final, while the best of Clare and Tipperary clash in the other last four game.

Cork’s senior football winners face the Clare champions at a Cork venue in their Munster quarter-final on November 11/12 and the team that progresses will meet Waterford’s kingpins. Like Limerick, for their senior footballers’ exploits Kerry received a semi-final bye and their representatives will be on the travels to battle for a final spot with Tipperary or Limerick’s victors.

Meanwhile, current Wexford U20 manager and former defender Keith Rossiter has been associated with the vacant senior managerial role in the county. Oulart-the-Ballagh’s Rossiter has previously worked with Cork native Frank Flannery in his club and the respected Carrigtwohill man may link up with him again.

Former Model County defender Rossiter (39) guided Wexford to a Leinster final this year when they were beaten by Offaly and was part of Davy Fitzgerald’s coaching ticket prior to Darragh Egan’s two seasons in charge.

Elsewhere, promising Longford footballer Matt Duffy is reportedly signing for AFL club Carlton. Shannonside FM indicate the 19-year-old man has put pen to paper on a two-year rookie contract.

Should all go to plan, the Dromard footballer will follow in the footsteps of senior star Mickey Quinn who joined Essendon in 2008.

2023 Munster club championship draws.

Senior hurling championship: Quarter-final (November 4/5) Waterford v Cork, Waterford venue. Semi-finals (November 18/19) Limerick v Waterford/Cork, Limerick/Cork venue, Tipperary v Clare, Tipperary venue. Final (December 2/3).

Intermediate hurling championship: Quarter-finals (November 4/5) Tipperary v Clare, Tipperary venue; Waterford v Crotta O’Neills (Kerry), Waterford venue. Semi-finals (November 18/19) Limerick v Tipperary/Clare, Limerick/Clare venue; Cork v Waterford/Crotta O’Neills, Cork/Kerry venue. Final (December 2/3).

Junior hurling championship: Quarter-finals (November 4/5) Kerry v Clare, Kerry venue; Waterford v Cork, Waterford venue. Semi-finals (November 18/19) Limerick v Kerry/Clare, Limerick/Clare venue; Tipperary v Waterford/Cork, Tipperary/Cork venue. Final (December 2/3).

Senior football championship: Quarter-finals (November 11/12): Tipperary v Limerick, Tipperary venue; Cork v Clare, Cork venue. Semi-finals (November 25/26): Kerry v Tipperary/Limerick, Tipperary/Limerick venue; Waterford v Cork/Clare, Waterford/Clare venue. Final (December 9/10).

Intermediate football championship: Quarter-finals (November 11/12) Cork v Clare, Cork venue, Tipperary v Waterford, Tipperary venue. Semi-finals (November 25/26): Kerry v Cork/Clare, Cork/Clare venue, Limerick v Tipperary/Waterford, Limerick/Waterford venue. Final (December 9/10).

Junior football championship: Quarter-finals (November 11/12): Kerry v Clare, Kerry venue; Waterford v Cork, Waterford venue. Semi-finals (November 25/26): Limerick v Kerry/Clare, Limerick/Clare venue; Tipperary v Waterford/Cork, Tipperary/Cork venue. Final (December 9/10).