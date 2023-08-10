Hard fought win for Kilmallock over Ahane

Limerick SHC

Kilmallock 1-19 Ahane and Doon 1-12

Kilmallock made it two from two in the Limerick SHC with a hard-fought 1-19 to 1-12 win over Ahane and Doon.

Gavin O’Mahony’s goal at the start of the second half proved crucial for Fintan O’Connor’s side as they head into the three-week break in fine form.

Ahane led by two points at the break due to Jack Butler’s fifth minute goal but Kilmallock upped the pace in the second half. Limerick panellist Michéal Houlihan landed five points after the break to send them towards victory.

Shane O’Brien shot Kilmallock into a second minute lead but Ahane soon hit the front when Tom Morrissey forced a turnover and Butler was on hand to send the ball to the net.

Phelim O’Reilly and Ronan Fox traded scores before Morrissey and Houlihan landed placed balls for the first time.

Morissey and Fox then had Ahane 1-4 to 0-3 in front with 15 minutes played and the same duo soon had them five in front with points either side of another Houlihan effort.

However, Kilmallock were soon on top with Houlihan and O’Brien strikes seeing the score at 1-7 to 0-8 to Ahane at half time.

Morrissey missed two frees at the beginning of the second half and Ahane were made to pay when O’Mahony fired in a powerful low shot that broke the net after a sublime Conor Hanley-Clarke pass.

Morrissey soon had the sides level but Kilmallock were beginning to go through the gears with Oisin O’Reilly and Houlihan helping them into a 1-12 to 1-10 lead with 46 minutes on the clock.

Three further Houlihan efforts then saw Kilmallock well on top heading into the final five minutes as a youthful Ahane outfit began to tire.

Substitute Conor Staunton (twice) and Paddy O’Loughlin also got their names on the scoresheet late on, while Shane O’Brien was denied by an excellent save by Ahane netminder Jonathan Hayes.

Oisin O’Reilly also came close to landing a second Kilmallock goal but his shot went just over for a score that saw his side to a seven-point winning margin.

Scorers for Kilmallock: M Houlihan 0-9 (5f, 1 ’65), G O’Mahony 1-0, S O’Brien 0-3, P O’Reilly, O O’Reilly and C Staunton 0-2 each, P O'Loughlin 0-1.

Scorers for Ahane: T Morrissey 0-7 (6f), J Butler 1-0, R Fox 0-3, Mark Donnellan and D Minehan 0-1.

Kilmallock: B Hennessy; D O’Brien, D Joy, S Quirke; K O’Donnell, A Costello, P O’Loughlin; P O’Reilly, K Hayes; M Houlihan, O O’Reilly, R Egan; S O’Brien, G O’Mahony, C Hanley-Clarke.

Subs: C Staunton for Costello (54, blood sub)

Ahane: J Hayes; E O’Leary, D Morrissey, E Enright; A Murrihy, C Barry, P Harnett; G Rowsome, P Morrissey; C Carroll, R Fox, M Donnellan; J Butler, T Morrissey, D Minehan;

Subs: S O’Grady for Enright (19, inj).

Referee: J O’Halloran (Bruree)