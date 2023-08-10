No GAA TMO likely in near future

A TV match official (TMO) l is unlikely to be in operation in the GAA for the foreseeable future despite a committee being charged with assessing the possibility of implementing one in the inter-county game.

On foot of a Leitrim proposal in 2020, a group was formed by GAA president Larry McCarthy earlier this year to “examine the feasibility of providing appropriate information to referees.”

Speaking earlier this year, McCarthy continued: “The free-flowing nature of hurling and football may be less conducive, than more stop-start sports, to the use of such technology, but the committee, given the access that GAAGO affords us, will be able to assess the potential benefits and pitfalls.”

The body is to return with recommendations about how possible it might be for referees to benefit from assistance from existing TV coverage. However, there is mixed opinion on it being workable in high-profile inter-county matches.

During BBC’s All-Ireland SFC coverage this year, former inter-county referee Maurice Deegan gave his opinions on key decisions made in games, while Fergal Horgan commented on officiating calls in the station’s broadcast of the senior hurling final.

A member of the committee, Deegan’s analysis also served as an example of how decisions can be reviewed in real time. It is believed the vast majority of his reviews – almost 90% – determined that the referee in question had made the correct adjudication in the first place.

Deegan forms part of the body chaired by national referees development committee member Michelle Bennett (Donegal), the GAA’s games administration manager Bernard Smith, former inter-county hurling referee Johnny Ryan (Tipperary) and Monaghan’s Micheál McMahon.

In this year’s Dublin-Monaghan All-Ireland SFC semi-final, it was widely believed referee Seán Hurson overruled an umpire who had signalled a 45 for Dublin when he and his assistants saw a replay of the moment on the big screen at the corner of Hill 16 and the Nally End.

Going back to 2011, Leitrim club Ballinamore Seán O’Heslins have been looking for the introduction of a TMO. Their motion framed in 2019: “That Comhdháil Bhliantúil requests the Ard Chomhairle to appoint, as a matter of urgency, a committee to consider the implementation of a TMO (Television Match Official) using existing TV coverage only. This committee decides on which situations the TMO should be used (eg in relation to scores only, or other matters).

“This committee produces recommendations in regard to future use of this technology and also examines any rule changes that may be required, depending on the situations where TMO use is recommended.”