Limerick close in on new football boss, Roscommon coach departs after one season

The Limerick process is down to three candidates
Limerick close in on new football boss, Roscommon coach departs after one season

Last season's interim Limerick manager Mark Fitzgerald is back in contention for the job. 

Thu, 10 Aug, 2023 - 15:16
Maurice Brosnan

Limerick are close to appointing a new senior football manager with the process down to the final three applicants. It is understood 2023 interim manager Mark Fitzgerald, as well as minor boss John Ryan and former selector Jimmy Lee, are all in the running.

The county invited expressions of interest last month after Fitzgerald initially withdrew from the process. He is now back in contention. Chairman Seamus McNamara confirmed this week that six people had applied for the job with confirmation of a new appointment expected shortly.

Kerins O'Rahillys man Fitzgerald came on board as part of Ray Dempsey’s backroom team last year. When the Mayo native departed in March, Fitzgerald took over as manager. 

John Ryan steered the Limerick minors to victory in the Munster championship Phase 1 Group Stage final before they were defeated by Kerry in the provincial semi-final. Jimmy Lee managed Newcastle West to the 2022 Munster club decider and is the brother of former Limerick boss Billy.

Elsewhere, former Sligo footballer Gerry McGowan has left the Roscommon senior football backroom team after just one year.

McGowan, who previously coached in Clare under Colm Collins, joined Davy Burke’s setup last November but confirmed in an interview with the “Ah Ref!” podcast he is no longer involved.

“Over and done,” he said. “I have to say I really enjoyed my year with Roscommon. Such a talented bunch of people down there, such a talented bunch of players. We’d a great spin in Division 1 this year. Really, really enjoyed my time there.” 

McGowan co-managed his home club Tourlestrane alongside Eamonn O’Hara to a five-in-a-row of county titles in 2020.

More in this section

NFL: NOV 28 Steelers at Colts GAAGO to show Pittsburgh Steelers pre-season games
2023 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship Finals – Captains Day Dublin's blend of old and new 'rolling in the right direction' 
Kerry v Dublin  2023 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 Round 4 Aishling O'Connell: Kerry and Dublin bonded over basketball in Texas
#Limerick GAA
Colm Basquel 9/8/2023

Dublin S1FC Round-up: Ballyboden St Enda’s late surge defeats Ballymun Kickhams

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd