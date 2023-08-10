Limerick close in on new football boss, Roscommon coach departs after one season

Limerick are close to appointing a new senior football manager with the process down to the final three applicants. It is understood 2023 interim manager Mark Fitzgerald, as well as minor boss John Ryan and former selector Jimmy Lee, are all in the running.

The county invited expressions of interest last month after Fitzgerald initially withdrew from the process. He is now back in contention. Chairman Seamus McNamara confirmed this week that six people had applied for the job with confirmation of a new appointment expected shortly.