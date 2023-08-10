Limerick close in on new football boss, Roscommon coach departs after one season

Limerick are close to appointing a new senior football manager with the process down to the final three applicants. It is understood 2023 interim manager Mark Fitzgerald, as well as minor boss John Ryan and former selector Jimmy Lee, are all in the running.
The county invited expressions of interest last month after Fitzgerald initially withdrew from the process. He is now back in contention. Chairman Seamus McNamara confirmed this week that six people had applied for the job with confirmation of a new appointment expected shortly.
Kerins O'Rahillys man Fitzgerald came on board as part of Ray Dempsey’s backroom team last year. When the Mayo native departed in March, Fitzgerald took over as manager.
John Ryan steered the Limerick minors to victory in the Munster championship Phase 1 Group Stage final before they were defeated by Kerry in the provincial semi-final. Jimmy Lee managed Newcastle West to the 2022 Munster club decider and is the brother of former Limerick boss Billy.
Elsewhere, former Sligo footballer Gerry McGowan has left the Roscommon senior football backroom team after just one year.
McGowan, who previously coached in Clare under Colm Collins, joined Davy Burke’s setup last November but confirmed in an interview with the “Ah Ref!” podcast he is no longer involved.
“Over and done,” he said. “I have to say I really enjoyed my year with Roscommon. Such a talented bunch of people down there, such a talented bunch of players. We’d a great spin in Division 1 this year. Really, really enjoyed my time there.”
McGowan co-managed his home club Tourlestrane alongside Eamonn O’Hara to a five-in-a-row of county titles in 2020.