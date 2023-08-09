GAA Special Congress agenda growing amid extra motions

The agenda for next month’s GAA Special Congress is growing as more motions are being put forward by central bodies.

Organised for Croke Park on September 30 primarily to vote on gender equality on the management committee and rulebook reformatting, delegates will also vote on a number of Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) recommendations such as amending the All-Ireland senior hurling championship and doing away with the preliminary quarter-finals.

A vote is expected to be taken on ending the current year link between the Liam MacCarthy and Joe McDonagh Cups. In 2018, ’19, ’22 and this year, the McDonagh Cup finalists have qualified for the preliminary quarter-finals where they have faced the third-best finishing team in Leinster and Munster.

Should that stage of the competition be jettisoned, the Munster runners-up will face the third-placed team in Leinster and vice-versa in the All-Ireland quarter-finals. In that event, it is expected the two provincial councils will be given more time by the CCCC to complete their championships.

Speaking last month, Limerick manager John Kiely noted plans to alter the All-Ireland SHC.

“If I had my control of it, I’d do a very small change. We know there is a discussion going on with the Joe McDonagh, for example. So that might allow for a little bit time and a tweak on that in terms of the four weeks after the Munster final, that seems like a bit of a waste where you are out of competitive action.”

Both Antrim and Joe McDonagh Cup winners Carlow, who are Liam MacCarthy Cup counties in 2024, have expressed their view that the McDonagh Cup winners should gain entry to the same year’s Liam MacCarthy Cup knock-out stages.

After recommendations to achieving a 40% gender balance on the management committee were backed by Central Council last month, delegates will now vote on the proposed changes. The Government has warned those sports bodies who do not meet the quota by the end of the year risk losing as much as half of their state funding.

A reformatted Official Guide is also to be debated, while there is set to be changes to the structure of the minor championships.

In terms of representation, Special Congress will be a full Congress following a successful proposal by Fermanagh this year to ensure it would be the same size as the regular annual gathering. It will be the first Special Congress since October 2021.