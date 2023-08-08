Munster club championship draws to take place on Thursday 

The 2023 Munster club football and hurling championship draws are to take place on Thursday.

The senior, intermediate and junior hurling competitions begin on the weekend of November 4/5 and conclude on December 2 or 3, while the three football championships commence on November 11/12 with two quarter-finals and end on December 9/10.

Similar to last year, Limerick in hurling and Kerry in football have received semi-final byes for reaching their respective code’s All-Ireland finals.

Newly-crowned Kerry senior hurling champions Crotta O’Neill’s will enter the intermediate championship. As their SHC final takes place next month, Waterford’s winners will be the first confirmed named in the senior hurling championship. All games in the six championships will be decided on the day.

Munster are drawn to face Connacht winners in the All-Ireland series. The hurling semi-finals are set to take place before Christmas on the weekend of December 16/17 with the football last four games on January 6/7, 2024. The senior finals in both codes are scheduled for January 20/21 with the junior and intermediate championships concluding the weekend before, hurling on January 13 and football January 14.

The Leinster senior football championship is due to start on October 21/22, the senior hurling on November 11/12 with both competitions finishing up on December 2 or 3.

Elsewhere, Joe Fortune will stay in charge of Westmeath’s senior hurlers in 2024.

In what will be his third season at the helm, the confirmation rules out the Wexford man from the vacant position in his native county after Darragh Egan’s exit last month.

Fortune guided Westmeath to victory against Wexford in their penultimate Leinster senior hurling championship game. However, defeat to Antrim combined with a Wexford win over Kilkenny in the final round relegated The Lake County to the Joe McDonagh Cup next season.

Westmeath’s statement this morning read: “Joe Fortune has agreed to remain in post for a third year as the Westmeath senior hurling team manager for 2024. Selectors and backroom team will be confirmed later. The Westmeath County Board wishes Joe and the team the very best of luck during the season ahead.” Westmeath finished bottom of Allianz Division 1, Group A this year but beat Laois in a play-off to avoid demotion to Division 2A.

Dublin-based Fortune had Bishopstown man Paul O’Donoghue as his coach the past two years along with former Dublin hurler Peter Kelly and Mullingar man Eddie Casey.