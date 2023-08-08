Westmeath hurling boss Joe Fortune to remain in charge for 2024

STAYING ON: Westmeath manager Joe Fortune. Pic: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 12:09
John Fogarty

Joe Fortune will stay in charge of Westmeath’s senior hurlers in 2024.

In what will be his third season at the helm, the decision rules out the Wexford man from the vacant position in his native county after Darragh Egan’s exit last month.

Fortune guided Westmeath to victory against Wexford in their penultimate Leinster senior hurling championship game. However, defeat to Antrim combined with a Wexford win over Kilkenny in the final round relegated The Lake County to the Joe McDonagh Cup next season.

Westmeath’s statement on Tuesday morning read: “Joe Fortune has agreed to remain in post for a third year as the Westmeath senior hurling team manager for 2024. Selectors and backroom team will be confirmed later. The Westmeath County Board wishes Joe and the team the very best of luck during the season ahead.” 

Westmeath finished bottom of Allianz Division 1, Group A this year but beat Laois in a play-off to avoid demotion to Division 2A.

Dublin-based Fortune had Bishopstown man Paul O’Donoghue as his coach the past two years along with former Dublin hurler Peter Kelly and Mullingar man Eddie Casey.

