Drought over, landscape primed for more Rebel dominance 

Libby Coppinger has been around the Cork camogie set-up since 2016. A bit-part player in her debut season, she’s been a regular from 2017 onward.

Coppinger won her first All-Ireland senior camogie medal at corner-back six years ago. Beside her in the full-back line that afternoon and collecting her 18th All-Ireland was Rena Buckley. Behind her was Aoife Murray, the goalkeeper pocketing medal number eight.

Cork successfully defended camogie’s main prize 12 months later, what proved a final success for so many legends of the game who’d been pulling on the red shirt since the early to mid-noughties.

Buckley quietly stepped away in advance of that 2018 season, with Eimear O’Sullivan, Briege Corkery, Murray, Gemma O’Connor, Orla Cotter, and Julia White among those to follow suit in the months and years after.

The loss of such experience from the Cork dressing-room created a leadership deficit that required filling. But attempting to step seamlessly into the shoes of generational talents and continue on delivering silverware on a near annual basis proved an ask that took five years for this new-look Cork group to answer.

For those who came forward to take the wheel during those campaigns that ended with hands empty, Coppinger at full-back, Laura Treacy at number six, Ashling Thompson and Hannah Looney at midfield, Amy O’Connor in the inside line, and the Mackey twins at either end of the field, Sunday brought sweet satisfaction in having got Cork back to where the previous All-Star cast had kept them for so many years.

For Coppinger, the county's five-year famine saw her repeatedly worry that she and her peers were not honouring the red jersey as those before them had.

“We felt we were letting the side down because we were the ones taking over and there hadn't been success when we were trying to become the leaders in the dressing-room. You are kind of questioning things, asking are we doing something wrong,” said the 27-year-old after Cork’s return to camogie’s summit.

“I know for myself anyway you are just trying to do all the right things. I came into it in 2016, and we were winning All-Irelands in 2017 and ‘18. And then when you are not you are questioning why that is.

“[Those leaders] were something that was missing. They were gone. They got over the line when they were there. We needed to learn how to do that ourselves.

“There are a lot of new, young girls that are after coming in and what they have brought has been massive. Their attitude to win and never-say-die attitude is something that has really come on the last couple of years.

“This year, thankfully, was our year.”

A five-year famine no more. Most other counties would baulk at the notion of five years without silverware being considered any sort of a drought.

In Cork, though, they measure themselves by different metrics and standards. Perhaps that is why they are out front at the head of camogie's roll of honour with 29 final wins.

“It has been a couple of tough years,” said Coppinger of the bridesmaid role they were cast into and couldn’t shake off.

Four consecutive final defeats between league and championship over the past 24 months turned Croke Park into their very own house of pain. A venue the county once associated almost exclusively with September camogie joy had become a graveyard for their final ambitions.

“Maybe in other counties it is not, but it has been a drought in Cork. We have been in Croke Park on the worst of days. Croke Park is incredible when you win and desperate when you lose.

“It's just unbelievable to get over the line now. The crew inside are just unreal, so to win with them is special.”

Part of a defensive effort that limited the Waterford attack to only three white flags from play across Sunday’s one-sided decider, the 19-point victory delivered the Kealkill native a happy ending to a dual summer that had plenty of hardship.

On two championship weekends in June and July, Coppinger, Aoife Healy, Looney, and Orlaith Cahalane had to pick one code over the other because of avoidable fixture clashes.

“It was very tough, but I just loved that the gang were behind us every step of the way. They were supporting us and they were the ones trying to fight for fixture changes and everything like that, so you just never felt you were alone or causing issues. It is very sweet to have got over the line and have it all be worth it.”

And with Galway entering something of a rebuilding phase, Kilkenny having to regroup under whoever succeeds Brian Dowling, and Waterford needing to pick themselves up off the floor after a horrible first senior final experience, the landscape is primed for another spell of red dominance.

“Success breeds success. That is something we had when I came into the squad. It is something that we are no doubt going to aim for, but we are first going to enjoy these celebrations.”