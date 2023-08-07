Kieran McGeeney ratified as Armagh manager for tenth season

Club delegates strongly supported and ratified Kieran McGeeney for the 2024 season. 
ANOTHER SEASON: Kieran McGeeney has been ratified as Armagh manager for a 10rh season. Pic:Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Mon, 07 Aug, 2023 - 20:07
Fiona Halligan

Kieran McGeeney, the longest serving manager in the inter-county game, will remain in charge of Armagh for a 10th year he was ratified for the 2024 season.

The majority of club delegates voted in favour of McGeeny remaining on as manager, winning on a margin of 46-16. 

A number of players including Aidan Forker, Ethan Rafferty and Aaron McKay have publicly offered support for McGeeney staying at the helm and it’s understood as a group the players have also done likewise privately with suggestions a strong addition to the coaching team would be welcomed.

Over the last two seasons Armagh have faced Division One teams 22 times in both league and championship and only lost on one occasion by more than three points to Donegal in the 2022 Ulster championship.

Armagh’s championship seasons in the last two years have ended in penalty shoot-out losses in back-to-back All-Ireland quarter-finals while missing out on an Ulster title in a similar manner to Derry in May.

McGeeney joined Armagh as head coach in 2014 under Paul Grimley and was appointed manager the following season. McGeeney has gone on to become the longest serving manager in the game after Colm Collins ended his 10-year Clare reign after their 2023 championship exit.

