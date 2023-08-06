Heavy-scoring Carrigtwohill too strong for Mallow

Cork SAHC Group C

Carrigtwohill 2-20 Mallow 2-9

It was a happy homecoming for Frank Flannery as his Carrigtwohill side made short work of Mallow.

The former Cork and Waterford coach has taken charge of his hometown club and his new charges wasted little time in impressing him on their first championship outing.

A goal by Seán Walsh (1-9) after 30 seconds set them on their way and they rarely gave their opponents an inch, yielding just 0-3 from play.

Some late indiscipline cost them two goals but an 11-point win still leaves their score difference in a healthy state with fellow first-round winners Cloyne up next.

In fact, it’s the first time since 2014 that Carrigtwohill have won their championship opener, while Mallow have now lost their opener in each of the last four years. More worrying this year is that it comes on the back of a winless league campaign.

They were on the back foot right from the off as Carrig turned them over at will, including for the opening goal. Seán de Búrca won the ball in defence, Tomás Hogan dropped deep to link the play, and he found the space vacated in front of Walsh, who rounded his marker en route to goal.

Mallow resolved to work their puck-outs short but Carrig twice turned them over in attacking territory for points by Liam O’Sullivan and Pádraic Hogan as they charged into a 1-3 head start.

The Avondhu side’s only first-half score from play – and indeed their only shot from play all half – arrived from Seán Hayes but otherwise, they were reliant on Mark Tobin frees.

They got it back to a goal as Carrig compiled 10 wides in the opening period to Mallow’s one (the final wide count read 16-6). But Liam Gosnell got the victors back up and running and they claimed the next two opposition puck-outs for Cian O’Riordan and James Mulcahy scores.

A super individual point from Cork U20 panellist Daniel Murnane saw them in 1-9 to 0-6 clear at the break.

It seemed a poor reflection of their dominance with the wind advantage but they drove on into the breeze by restarting with a 1-8 to 0-1 streak. Pádraic Hogan swung over a fine score after good work from Gosnell and Mulcahy. It was followed by two more in a matter of seconds from Walsh.

Flannery’s shout from the sideline that “scoring could be vital” for the final standings egged them on to kill the contest with a 49th-minute goal. Gosnell and Walsh were both blocked by Bill Kingston but at the third attempt, O’Sullivan teed up Gosnell to finish.

Their defending was resolute at the other end, with three fine block downs by centre-back Jay Horgan. Aaron Walsh Barry put in a tenacious performance exemplified by his block on a Denis Hayes pull at goal before his teammates came in to surround the attacker before he could muster a second strike.

Tobin had Mallow’s first point from play in 37 minutes before Carrig almost had a third goal; O’Sullivan flicking the sliotar onto the crossbar.

Indiscipline would come to haunt them in the closing stages. Referee Pat Lyons twice marched the ball forward for Carrig interference, turning a 45-metre free into a 20-metre goal chance which Seán Hayes gladly roofed to the net.

Then, Pat O’Sullivan was penalised for holding Hayes under a dropping ball and the same man dispatched the penalty.

Shane Devlin almost coughed up a third when he dropped a Darragh Moynihan long ball but he recovered to whip it off the line.

Scorers for Carrigtwohill: S Walsh (1-9, 0-5 frees); L Gosnell (1-1); P Hogan (0-3); C O’Riordan, L O’Sullivan (0-2 each); D Murnane, J Mulcahy, C Barry (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mallow: S Hayes (2-1, 1-0 free, 1-0 penalty); M Tobin (0-7, 6 frees); R Sheehan (0-1).

CARRIGTWOHILL: S Devlin; P O’Sullivan, S de Búrca (j-capt), A Walsh Barry; B Twomey, J Horgan, D Murnane; J McCarthy, P Hogan; C O’Riordan, L Gosnell (j-capt), T Hogan; L O’Sullivan, S Walsh, J Mulcahy.

Sub: C Barry for T Hogan (41).

MALLOW: P Buckley; S Copps, B Kingston, J Healy; D Moynihan, N O’Riordan, P Healy; S Buckley, R Sheehan; M Tobin, K Sheehan, P Lyons; D Sheehan, S Hayes, F O’Neill (capt).

Subs: D Hayes for K Sheehan (h-t), B Murphy for S Buckley (38), S Leneghan for O’Neill (41).

Referee: P Lyons (Bishopstown).