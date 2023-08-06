Kerry reject Dublin claims that they bullied them in Parnell Park

Kerry joint managers Darragh Long and Declan Quill deny that their Kerry side in any way bullied or were over-physical when they beat Dublin recently in Parnell Park - and feel Dublin manager Mick Bohan is playing mind games ahead of Sunday's Al-Ireland final in Croke Park.

The sides met in June with Kerry emerging 2-8 to 1-9 winners but it was a feisty and physical contest. Kerry lost defender Emma Costello to a yellow card with 14 minutes remaining on the clock and full-back Kayleigh Cronin also ended the contest in the sin bin as the tension began to ramp up.

Dublin manager Bohan intimated post match that he thought Kerry were over-physical and more or less bullied his young Dublin side but when Darragh Long was asked did he agree he gave a definite 'No'.

“I don’t agree “ said long. I think Mick has a little bit of a short memory as he has been looking for more physicality in the Ladies game over the past four or five years. I thought the Dublin team led by Sinead McGoldrick were a brilliant force in Ladies football and bought the S&C side to a different level.

"Meath then followed suit and probably surpassed them. It has taken our group three and half years thanks to Cassandra Buckley to get to the same level as Mick has his girls at. We had a specific game plan against Dublin on that day that we have shown all year and we haven’t changed tack much on how we apply ourselves in games.

"There are the usual words desire and fight that Declan Quill talked about earlier that we were missing in the All-Ireland final last year. We have honed in on those words this year and I think it’s a huge part on how we play the game now.

"But to say we bullied Dublin off the field is a stretch. But it is what it is and I am sure Mick is going to be coming all guns blazing for us next Sunday."

But why would an opposing manager say something as inflammatory considering there was a likelihood that the teams could meet later in the Championship. Declan Quill jumped in: “I think he is much more experienced than Darragh and me. How many All-Ireland finals has Mick prepared teams for? I think once the All-Ireland semis were over, Mick said let’s put the pressure on Kerry - let’s call them bullies and let’s get into the referee's head.

"Look there is gamesmanship in every sport. We met Mick in Parnell Park and there are lovely Sportsfile pics of us chatting together. When we met Mick down here in Kerry in the league game we had dinner afterwards together, he seems a real nice guy.

"But Shane Curley is the referee and he will not be influenced by any of that stuff. We had Shane referee a lot of our games this year and we know what he likes to let go and we know what he pulls for. I don’t think he will be swayed by comments in the media."

The Kerry management confirmed that along with Siofra O’Shea, there is a doubt about Hannah O’Donoghue for Sunday. “Hannah picked up an ankle injury against Mayo and she is rehabbing that but it’s too early to say. Fiadhna Tangney missed a couple of weeks training but trained fully tonight and we are happy with her progress."